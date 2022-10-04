ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida SNAP benefits: How do I get emergency food stamps after Hurricane Ian?

By C. A. Bridges, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Did you lose food during power outages from Hurricane Ian ? If you're eligible to receive SNAP benefits in impacted areas of Florida, you may be able to get it replaced.

A lot of Floridians received advance SNAP benefits before Ian hit. Florida's Department of Children and Families released over $235 million in October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits early, on Sept. 27, to more than 773,500 households (1.4 million individuals) to help with storm preparation in case families needed to evacuate and to cover non-perishable items, according to the DCF website .

DCF has received approval to issue mass replacements of SNAP benefits to people in the following counties who didn't get an early release: Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia. The DCF says they are still awaiting approval for Osceola and St. John’s counties. These replacement benefits were automatically loaded to EBT cards Monday, Oct. 3.

If you are scheduled to receive your benefits between October 15th through October 28th, they will be issued at the regularly scheduled time . You can check your EBT balance here or call 1-888-356-3281.

If you received early benefits, you are not eligible for mass replacements of benefits, However, if you need to replace food items lost during the storm in the counties listed above, you can apply online: Apply in English | Español | Kreyòl

If you do not currently receive Florida SNAP benefits, you can see if you're eligible and apply here . These benefits can be used to buy breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, dairy, and plants and seeds to grow food for your household to eat.

Are emergency Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits available?

According to the DCF they have applied to the USDA for Disaster-SNAP benefits for individuals and families in the impacted areas but have not yet received approval. If approved, D-SNAP provides a streamlined process to allow people who are not currently getting SNAP benefits to individuals to receive food assistance due to loss of income from Hurricane Ian.

In addition, DCF has requested approval for existing SNAP participants to receive the maximum benefit for their household size. Once granted, existing SNAP participants will receive the difference between their normal monthly benefit amount and the maximum amount allowable.

Generally, the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service approves D-SNAP benefits a week or more after a disaster has occurred . Both requests are currently awaiting approval from the USDA.

The DCF has received a waiver allowing SNAP benefits to be used to purchase hot food.

Some DCF offices closed after Ian

State offices in DeSoto and Lee remain closed. The DMS-managed Orlando Hurston Building south tower will remain closed for now due to sustained damage, while the north tower will be open, and the Daytona Regional Service Center may be closed temporarily due to sustained damage.

Family Resource Support Centers are being opened across the impacted counties to provide access to community resources and support from department staff including Hope Navigators, behavior health partners who specialize in disaster recovery response, and public benefit eligibility specialists to help individuals and families who need assistance due to Hurricane Ian. FRSCs also work with local organizations and partners to provide more resources to help meet the needs of affected residents. Visit MyFLFamilies.com/FRSC for location details and hours, or call 850-300-HOPE to speak to a Hope Navigator.

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization . Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida SNAP benefits: How do I get emergency food stamps after Hurricane Ian?

Comments / 48

Elmo
3d ago

I'm not qualified for regular snapsso if they'll given out disaster ssnaps I welcome it with open arms I lost four days work and power....FloridaStrong

Reply(2)
7
Sean H
3d ago

what are they going to do with groceries when they don't have refrigerators to keep them cold or power to cook anything?

Reply(6)
6
Linda McWilliams
3d ago

I knew they would ask folks to apply on line, when many still do not have service

Reply
9
