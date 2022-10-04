Shimmering splendid: Cast of ‘Disney’s Aladdin’ presented key to Schenectady ahead of Proctors run (10 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy hands the key to the city to cast members of Disney’s Aladdin (center-left); Adi Roy (Aladdin), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine) and Marcus M. Martin (Genie) outside Proctors Monday.

SCHENECTADY – Mayor Gray McCarthy Monday presented the cast of “Disney’s Aladdin” with the key to the city outside Proctors.

Aladdin begins its nearly two-week run Oct. 11, going through Oct. 23.

Photos from our Erica Miller

