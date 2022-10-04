ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shimmering splendid: Cast of ‘Disney’s Aladdin’ presented key to Schenectady ahead of Proctors run (10 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgLov_0iLcrm3v00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy hands the key to the city to cast members of Disney’s Aladdin (center-left); Adi Roy (Aladdin), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine) and Marcus M. Martin (Genie) outside Proctors Monday.

SCHENECTADY Mayor Gray McCarthy Monday presented the cast of “Disney’s Aladdin” with the key to the city outside Proctors.

Aladdin begins its nearly two-week run Oct. 11, going through Oct. 23.

Photos from our Erica Miller

