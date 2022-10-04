Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Tittabawassee Township man arrested for allegedly stealing boat
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 55-year-old Tittabawassee Township man has been arraigned on charges for allegedly stealing a boat and two trailers. Police say the thefts occurred on Midland Rd. at SDR Storage between October 2020 and April 2021. The TTPD was able to recover the stolen items in September...
nbc25news.com
EXCLUSIVE: Messiah's Law case to be recharged; 3-year-old killed in drive by shooting
FLINT, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in October of 2020. That murder led to the creation of a bill called messiah's law, which is currently going through the state legislature. Messiah‘s family have been waiting for some sort of justice to be served for nearly...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
nbc25news.com
One-man grand jury cases dismissed in Genesee County, some cases refiled in district court
FLINT, Mich. - The use of a one-man grand jury has been done for decades in Michigan. Since the challenge to the Michigan Supreme Court in the Flint Water Crisis cases, Genesee County Prosecutor says the use of a one-man grand jury is over with. Prosecutor David Leyton tells Mid-Michigan...
nbc25news.com
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
nbc25news.com
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
nbc25news.com
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
nbc25news.com
Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
nbc25news.com
#FTW Week 7 Highlights and Scores
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a big Homecoming win for Ithaca as they knocked off Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50-18.
nbc25news.com
2022 State Christmas tree revealed
LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
nbc25news.com
'Incredibly rewarding,' Michigan Red Cross volunteers help in Hurricane Ian relief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region held a virtual briefing on...
nbc25news.com
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
nbc25news.com
It's corn harvest time; farmers say the yields are up but so are the prices
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's corn harvest time across northern Michigan. The corn crop on Harris Family Farm is seeing the effects of the cold weather. Farmers knew going into this year everything was going to cost more from fuel to fertilizer and employees on the farm. To turn...
