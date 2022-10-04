ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

caraearlstephens
2d ago

more money to hand out to his chosen ones and extra for his climate change agenda. We will never get any money from him because all he does is take and spend on his projects, nothing for the people. my opinion.

Darren Mosteller
2d ago

So once again there will be more price increases and the taxpayers that already are carrying the load will pay again. The failure of this states government and its policies are being handed another bonus to put in a slushfund to use for what? Who is going to be held responsible for all of the sanctuary cities and states that are causing death and destruction in this current situation at the southern border? Unlike the real world, The people who are causing the mess are the ones benefiting from it.

Carolyn Schuster
2d ago

idiotic considering the crisis is largely due to leftist policies facilitated by Ferhuson

KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
thestand.org

As long as it takes | Right to strike at risk | Refuse to quit

► From the (Centralia) Chronicle — Weyerhaeuser strike continues into 4th week; employees to vote on latest proposal — The fourth week of Weyerhaeuser employees’ strike began with workers preparing to vote on the company’s latest contract proposal. But because the terms are still short of what the workers demand, Lewis County’s Weyerhaeuser employees expect their fellow union members to vote down the proposal and continue the strike. While picketing outside a company research facility on Pearl Street in Centralia on Tuesday, Weyerhaeuser mechanic Wayne Pace said:
CENTRALIA, WA
seattlemedium.com

WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again

The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - West coast leaders of the United States and Canada met on Thursday, and signed an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership. According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

“Rainbow Fentanyl” and Carfentanyl Present in Eastern Oregon

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.
UNION COUNTY, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Seattle, Tacoma later this week

According to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden is expected to travel to the Evergreen State to speak at multiple events happening in Tacoma and Seattle later this week. From Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8, the First Lady of the United States will be holding events in both California and Washington State. She will begin her tour in San Francisco, and will fly into the Pacific Northwest on Friday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE

