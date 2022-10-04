Why not call it like it is, one party couldn't win legally so they have corrupted the courts to rig the maps and elections. Just because they are cornered and know that they are going to be held accountable they are upset.
Voter ID for all elections, legal citzens only, stop mass mail I n voting, we want our elections legal and honest, period.
We want our voting honest and fair. We want you to use ID to keep it honest.You use ID in every day life so it bull💩 to say it racist.
Related
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
RELATED PEOPLE
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
The Supreme Court hands the religious right an unexpected loss. Don’t expect it to last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Mother Jones
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 441