Nebraska State

Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
Coolest day yet this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The last day of the work week will bring chilly high and low temperatures to the 1011 region. A band of rain and isolated showers will push through portions of southern Nebraska in the morning before we see clearing skies by the afternoon. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning has been issued for areas across Nebraska for Saturday morning.
Warming back up this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold start Saturday, a warming trend is in the forecast for the rest of the weekend and early next week. For those wanting some precipitation, there are a few rain chances in the next seven days. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be breezy.
The cool down begins Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move across Nebraska during the day Thursday. High temperatures will occur late this morning or early afternoon with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Increasing clouds expected Thursday night with a few scattered showers developing in western and central Nebraska. Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a few showers or sprinkles possible. Cool temperatures Friday afternoon with widespread frost likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures expected.
Friday Forecast: The coldest air of the season filters in...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heat back on and bring those plants back inside! The effects of Thursday’s potent cold front will be felt in the form of chilly highs and frosty/freezing lows, some of which will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt yet this season. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning have been issued Friday morning for portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska.
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
Gov. Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts responded to speculation Friday on what might happen if U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse were to give up his seat and take the job as president at the University of Florida. “The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s plan to resign from the United...
Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team arrived in New Jersey late Thursday afternoon for its upcoming game against Rutgers. The Huskers play the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). The game will be televised on FS1. Nebraska enters with a 2-3 record (1-1 Big Ten). The...
