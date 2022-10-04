PITTSBURGH - The No. 13-ranked Pitt women's soccer team (11-1-0, 4-0-0 ACC) begins a stretch of three-straight road games with a visit to Chapel Hill, N.C. to clash with No. 5-ranked North Carolina (9-3-0, 2-2-0 ACC) Thursday at Dorrance Field. The matchup is set for a 7 p.m. first touch and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. The Panthers take their second five-game winning streak of the 2022 season into Thursday's contest. Pitt opened the year with six-straight victories, which matched its best start to a season in program history.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO