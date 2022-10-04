ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer crashes into Route 202 train overpass in Mahwah, rail service suspended

By Liam Quinn and Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

A tractor-trailer crashed into a train overpass on Route 202 in Mahwah on Tuesday morning, causing rail service to be suspended. Roads were closed as a result of the crash.

The collision affected a "portion" of the bridge that does not service active rail lines, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

Nevertheless, Main-Bergen County Line train service was suspended between Mahwah and Suffern, New York, so the bridge could be inspected, according to the spokesperson. Service resumed with delays at about 12:40 p.m., the agency tweeted.

By later in the afternoon, trains were running on time, according to the NJ Transit website, and a traffic map showed no delays on Route 202.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, which happened just south of the New York state border, a Mahwah police dispatcher said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tractor-trailer crashes into Route 202 train overpass in Mahwah, rail service suspended

