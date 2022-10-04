Read full article on original website
News from Double Oak Town Hall — October 2022
Hello Citizens. As I type this letter this morning I am reflecting on last evening Thursday, Sept. 22nd, the Double Oak Town Council approved the No New Revenue Rate for the 2022-23 Budget. The rate was set at 0.198067 per $100 assessed valuation. While at the same time providing the...
Just the facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — October 2022
Each year, Copper Canyon follows a standard budget development process. It includes an update of revenue projections that are based upon historical trends and changes in our resources. The mayor, council, and staff hold a workshop to discuss details of revenues, expenditures, and projects for the upcoming year. The budget is presented at Public Hearings held in August and September each year for public input.
Eads: Proposed budget keeps you in mind
At this time of year, we see the arrival of fall with cooler temperatures, getting together to enjoy football Friday night lights and planning for the upcoming holidays. October is also the start of a new fiscal year for Denton County. Denton County continues to face the challenges that fast...
Northlake Notes — October 2022
Things are heating up in Texas this month, and no I don’t mean the weather, thank goodness! This is an election year nationally and statewide and important dates are coming up. First, the deadline to register is October 11th. Don’t wait to register at the last minute or you...
Double Oak mayor pro tem seeking nomination for mayor
Double Oak Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson announced Friday that he wants to be considered to fill the town’s vacant mayoral seat. Johnson was first elected to Double Oak Town Council in May and was soon named mayor pro tem. Within two months, then-Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation following controversy surrounding his use of federal COVID-19 funds, leaving Johnson filling the de facto mayoral role. Now, he is seeking nominations to be appointed mayor for the rest of Beougher’s term, through May 2023.
Furst Ranch approved by Flower Mound Town Council
Flower Mound Town Council voted Monday night to approve a zoning request for Furst Ranch, a development that will drastically change western Flower Mound over the next 40 years. The council approved an ordinance for rezoning over 1,000 acres of Flower Mound Ranch (aka Furst Ranch), a large proposed mixed-use...
Bartonville Town Update — October 2022
The Bartonville Comprehensive Plan Survey closes Oct. 6, so do not miss your opportunity to be heard. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for the town’s future, so resident feedback is critical. Surveys are limited to oneper household. Access the survey at townofbartonville.com/survey or stop by Town Hall for a printed copy.
Flower Mound voters to consider reauthorizing dedicated sales tax
Next month, Flower Mound voters will decide whether to reauthorize three of the town’s dedicated sales tax measures. The measures dedicate one-fourth of 1% sales tax to fire control, another quarter of 1% sales tax to crime control and another quarter to street maintenance and specific capital improvement projects. If voters choose to reauthorize all three measures, the town’s current sales tax rate of 8.25% won’t change.
Mitchell: Keep others in mind as we approach the holidays
As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities. Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.
Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2022
What comes to mind when we think about October? Cooler days, crisp apples, pumpkin everything. The other day as I was doggedly working through my task list for the week prior to leaving for a trip, it came to my mind that the year is three quarters over. Those plans to run another race and get back to online French lessons are awaiting a first step. To save face, I can recast them as future plans for a time when things are less busy. Ha!
LETTER: Furst Ranch will benefit Flower Mound
The Flower Mound Town Council has a tremendous opportunity to approve a multi-faceted 1,000+ Acre Legacy Project for Flower Mound that will enable our town to maximize a truly unique opportunity in this historical growth period of the Metroplex. Flower Mound Ranch/Furst Ranch – which is Master Plan & SmartGrowth...
Lawsuit dismissed over recall election of Denton council member
A Denton County judge this week dismissed a lawsuit over a petition to recall a Denton City Council member. Last year, Denton City Council approved a new council district map that moved the conservative-leaning Robson Ranch into Alison Maguire’s District 4; Maguire voted for the map even though she knew it wasn’t in her political self-interest to do so. In May, former councilman Don Duff, a Robson Ranch resident, submitted a petition with 745 signatures to recall Maguire because of her politics and a meme she posted online that was misinterpreted.
Around Argyle – October 2022
Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
Edmondson: Suicide Prevention — One call to 9-8-8 could save a life
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S., increasing an estimated 30 percent from 2000 to 2018. A suicide death occurs every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, an estimated 45,979 lives were lost to suicide. However, statistics show the number...
Harvest Happenings — October 2022
Like most communities, Harvest has several resident groups everything from hunting, crafting, moms, bunco, cancer support, dads, and networking. We love seeing neighbors connecting in areas that interest them. One of the groups that has seen a ton of growth is our Harvest Networking Group. I asked Whitney Sterling, owner...
Marcus senior represents Texas at American Legion Boys Nation in D.C.
Thanks to the nomination of one of his Marcus High School teachers, Owen Oppenheimer experienced something few Texas teenagers ever do. The 17-year-old senior was among 98 students representing their states at the American Legion Boys Nation the last week of July in Washington, D.C. It capped a busy summer that included Texas Boys State and a three-week foreign exchange program in Amsterdam.
DCAD approves new budget
The Denton Central Appraisal District Board voted this week to approve a new budget for the second time in the last couple months. In late July, the board approved a proposed budget that increased the district’s budget from about $15 million to $18 million. The main reason for the 17% increase was the addition of nearly 20 new full-time employees because DCAD is understaffed.
Highland Village City Update — October 2022
Sometimes, when planning events, you never know how successful it will be or even if anyone will attend. Last month I held the first Coffee with the Mayor at Sip Stir Coffee House and I was so surprised by how many of you came to talk with me. Thank you! I will continue to have these events on the first Monday of each month and hope you continue to attend.
Communities in Schools of North Texas names lone finalist for CEO
Communities In Schools of North Texas — an organization dedicated to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life since 1993 — announced Friday the selection of Tasha Moore, LMSW as the lone finalist for its Chief Executive Officer.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
