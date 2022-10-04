As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities. Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.

