New guidance issued for universities to be more proactive in preventing suicides

Universities are being urged to be more proactive in their efforts to prevent student suicides. New recommendations include the option of involving trusted contacts such as parents or others even without agreement from the student, in situations where there are serious concerns about the person’s safety or mental health.
BBC

Oxford college's 'most important resident' tortoise dies

A tortoise which an Oxford college said was its "most important resident" has died. Emmanuelle, who lived at Regent's Park College after she was bought from a pet shop at the city's Covered Market in 1976, died peacefully at the weekend. Known as Manny, she starred on BBC TV's Nationwide...
