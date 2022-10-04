Read full article on original website
Related
Exeter University failed to make student who died feel wanted, says mother
Harry Armstrong Evans, who is thought to have killed himself, told tutor about mental health concerns, inquest hears
The Tab
£2 meals and free travel to uni: Leeds Beckett steps in to help with cost of living crisis
Leeds Beckett University is helping to lead the way in supporting students through the cost of living crisis after it unveiled a substantial package of measures this week to help students. Since Monday, students have been able to take a free shuttle bus service to both Headingley and City campuses...
newschain
New guidance issued for universities to be more proactive in preventing suicides
Universities are being urged to be more proactive in their efforts to prevent student suicides. New recommendations include the option of involving trusted contacts such as parents or others even without agreement from the student, in situations where there are serious concerns about the person’s safety or mental health.
BBC
Oxford college's 'most important resident' tortoise dies
A tortoise which an Oxford college said was its "most important resident" has died. Emmanuelle, who lived at Regent's Park College after she was bought from a pet shop at the city's Covered Market in 1976, died peacefully at the weekend. Known as Manny, she starred on BBC TV's Nationwide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents urge UK universities to reveal student suicide rates
Inquest to be held into death of Harry Armstrong Evans, who was at University of Exeter
Comments / 0