fox44news.com
$75,000 grant awarded for preservation of black heritage
BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Preservation Texas (PT) Board of Directors has approved a grant to assist in supporting stabilization, preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation efforts of historic buildings. Executive Director Evan Thompson announced this at PT’s September board meeting in El Paso. The grant comes part of the...
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
A cold front has brought us cooler temperatures heading into tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with highs tomorrow generally in the 80s in North Texas – with upper 80s for Central Texas. After a prolonged period without rainfall, rain chances finally return...
Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos
Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With Ben Sasse apparently ready to resign his Nebraska U.S. Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, speculation is rampant that his temporary replacement could be Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts, who like Sasse is a Republican, would otherwise be out of a...
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home, crashing out of window
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play. A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township. The incident took...
