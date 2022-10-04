Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman on 7-Train: NYPD

Suspect (NYPD

The police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on board a Flushing-bound 7 train in Queens Monday.

The suspect allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman at around 6 p.m. on the train as it was approaching the Mets – Willets Point station. The suspect, police say, stood behind the victim and then grabbed her buttocks.

The woman exited the train at the Mets-Willets station, while the suspect remained on the train.

Police released a photo of the suspect. He is described as being approximately 30-years-old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, and having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a green jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).