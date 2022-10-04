LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing has been awarded nearly $3 million to create a program to improve health equity and care in rural and medically underserved communities in Region 6 (Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.) It is one of only ten such awards granted by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services. Under the leadership of Leanne Fowler, DNP, AGACNP-BC, CCRN, CNE, Program Director of the Nurse Practitioner Programs, Program Coordinator of the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Concentration, and Associate Professor of Clinical Nursing, LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing will build a Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE) Academy for Region 6.

