Baton Rouge, LA

HC Brian Kelly makes $1 million commitment to LSU athletic fund

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is finding his footing on the field with the Tigers, who have won four in a row. The program's announcement Friday that Kelly and his family made a $1 million commitment to the Tiger Athletic Fund shows he's solidifying his position off the field, too.
LSU vs. Tennessee: Start time, live stream, TV info and more

Tiger Stadium is set to host its most highly anticipated matchup of the year on Saturday. It’s never a dull affair when LSU and Tennessee get together, as previous contests between the two programs have shown us. They’re in very different places right now though, despite having similar records to start the season. The Tigers are in the first year of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are trying to build a program capable of contending for the SEC East.
Playing Dirty: Tennessee

LSU is all the way into SEC play now with a Saturday morning matchup against an undefeated, top ten-ranked Tennessee Volunteers team. Since they aren’t an annual opponent, we LSU fans have a lot to learn about one of the conference’s most dramatic teams. Nick Carner of Rocky...
What to know ahead of LSU vs. Tennessee Saturday in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set for an early morning kickoff Saturday against #8 Tennessee in Tiger Stadium. The game will start at 11 a.m. While everyone would’ve preferred this game to be played at night inside of Tiger Stadium, the morning kickoff is going to be an adjustment for just about everyone, including officials with LSU Athletics.
JACQUES TALK: Josh Pate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Pate is the host of Late Kick Live + Late Kick Pod. Pate and Jacques chat about the LSU vs Tennessee game and more.
Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle

Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders all over our part of the world are coming together in a few hours to talk about the economic trends forecast, the Top 100 and more at the 2022 Louisiana Business Symposium. It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

