Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, 30, of Hawley.

As stated in court documents, Keane was found dead in the basement living area of his home on

the morning of September 29, 2020.

State police stated they found in the corner of the room a rolled-up $1.00 and tin foil that had appeared to be burned.

Through further investigation, police said they reviewed the victim’s cell phone, which had several messages exchanged with Motz that suggested there was an exchange of drugs during the days leading up to the victim’s death.

Police say also seized from the residence was a small pouch containing 6 suspected heroin packets stamped “Tropicana”, 6 suspected heroin packets stamped “Paid in full”, 3 empty heroin packets stamped ” Paid in full”, 2 empty heroin packets stamped “Tropicana”, 14 empty heroin packets without stamps.

Investigators said they discovered in March 2021, that the heroin in the packets labeled “Tropicana” and “Paid in Full” contained fentanyl.

In February 2021, Motz was arrested and found with a large amount of heroin. Motz admitted to knowing the victim and suspected he died from an overdose, as stated in the affidavit.

Police are charging Motz with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Motz was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000.00. Motz is currently serving a 36-72 month state sentence for his prior guilty plea on drug delivery charges stemming from incidents in Pike County.

