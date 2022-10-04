ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXUz6_0iLcozXj00

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, 30, of Hawley.

As stated in court documents, Keane was found dead in the basement living area of his home on
the morning of September 29, 2020.

State police stated they found in the corner of the room a rolled-up $1.00 and tin foil that had appeared to be burned.

Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

Through further investigation, police said they reviewed the victim’s cell phone, which had several messages exchanged with Motz that suggested there was an exchange of drugs during the days leading up to the victim’s death.

Police say also seized from the residence was a small pouch containing 6 suspected heroin packets stamped “Tropicana”, 6 suspected heroin packets stamped “Paid in full”, 3 empty heroin packets stamped ” Paid in full”, 2 empty heroin packets stamped “Tropicana”, 14 empty heroin packets without stamps.

Investigators said they discovered in March 2021, that the heroin in the packets labeled “Tropicana” and “Paid in Full” contained fentanyl.

In February 2021, Motz was arrested and found with a large amount of heroin. Motz admitted to knowing the victim and suspected he died from an overdose, as stated in the affidavit.

Police are charging Motz with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Motz was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000.00. Motz is currently serving a 36-72 month state sentence for his prior guilty plea on drug delivery charges stemming from incidents in Pike County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 5

concerning
2d ago

Billy motz not so tough now are you. this guy swears he is a gangster. not only that he swore he had everyone beat and was trying to work with detectives from the beginning to avoid thus charge. guess ur rat list wasn't long enough

Reply(1)
5
Related
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police chase ends with heroin, cocaine seized

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop turned police chase found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. According to the Ashley Police Department, on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. officers saw a Nissan pickup truck pass by, whose license plate number was registered to a Toyota. Officers said […]
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Hawley, PA
City
Lake Ariel, PA
Wayne County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Two teens charged with assault on a classmate

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teenagers who investigators say assaulted their 15-year-old classmate on the Bloomsburg University campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 around 8:30 p.m., an incident occurred at the Bloomsburg University campus housing involving teens who live in Bradford County. The victim, 15, reported to police […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Delivery#Heroin#Police#Violent Crime
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nineveh Man Sentenced to Jail for Failure to Register

The Broome County District Attorney says a Nineveh man has been sentenced to prison after he failed to provide his address. Casey L. Lyons was sentenced to one year in county jail after he pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. The district...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Former Luzerne County constable charged with unregistered weapon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a former Luzerne County constable for unlawfully possessing an unregistered rifle. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in April, Sydney Snelling, Jr., 48, of Wilkes-Barre, allegedly possessed an assault rifle bearing a modified barrel of under 16”, without possessing the requisite tax stamp to possess such a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police departments struggle to recruit new officers

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOYU) — ‘Help Wanted’ is the message from police departments across our region and much of the nation. As there continues to be a shortage of police officers as well as fewer and fewer people applying for open positions. This is really a nationwide problem. Not so much for the larger police […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy