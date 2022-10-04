To kick off the Fall season, the Louisiana Office of State Parks, along with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, is offering a special discount on overnight stays. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at Louisiana State Parks when they book at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022. The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps, according to a press release.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO