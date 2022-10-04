Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
TechRadar
Fallout 76 is free this week and it's actually good now
Multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76 is free to play this week, and might actually be worth taking for a spin. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free from now until October 11. You can try it out on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
TechRadar
How to download Overwatch 2 on PC and console
Are you ready to download Overwatch 2? Of course, you are. Now that Blizzard's overhaul of its popular team-based shooter is officially live, everyone and their cat wants to jump in to check out the changes. Overwatch 2 was officially released on October 4 at 11am PST / 2pm EST...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
