ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 2

Related
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Fallout 76 is free this week and it's actually good now

Multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76 is free to play this week, and might actually be worth taking for a spin. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free from now until October 11. You can try it out on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Spiritual Successor#Art Gallery#Video Game#Korean#The Outer Worlds
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
RPG
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
HappyGamer

Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month

Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to download Overwatch 2 on PC and console

Are you ready to download Overwatch 2? Of course, you are. Now that Blizzard's overhaul of its popular team-based shooter is officially live, everyone and their cat wants to jump in to check out the changes. Overwatch 2 was officially released on October 4 at 11am PST / 2pm EST...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy