Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO