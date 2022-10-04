ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Restricts Tailgating for Baylor Game

West Virginia University recently released information regarding the contest against the Baylor Bears on October 13th. Within this information, parking was announced to begin at 5 p.m. That only gives fans two hours to tailgate prior to the game. Many fans are baffled at this information, pleading that it is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?

Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Matthews and Stevenson reunite at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Washington to West Virginia, things have come full circle for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson. They grew up about 30 minutes away from each other. Their paths first cross elementary school and then they became teammates through high school. Matthews went to Woodrow Wilson...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in

Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU women’s soccer makes trek to Fort Worth

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team heads back out on the road to battle No. 9 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Friday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now, with Chris...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: October 2 through October 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported...
CLARKSBURG, WV

