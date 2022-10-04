Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Restricts Tailgating for Baylor Game
West Virginia University recently released information regarding the contest against the Baylor Bears on October 13th. Within this information, parking was announced to begin at 5 p.m. That only gives fans two hours to tailgate prior to the game. Many fans are baffled at this information, pleading that it is...
WBOY
Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?
Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
WBOY
Matthews and Stevenson reunite at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Washington to West Virginia, things have come full circle for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson. They grew up about 30 minutes away from each other. Their paths first cross elementary school and then they became teammates through high school. Matthews went to Woodrow Wilson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
WBOY
Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
WBOY
“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in
Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
WBOY
WVU women’s soccer makes trek to Fort Worth
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team heads back out on the road to battle No. 9 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Friday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now, with Chris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 2 through October 8
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported...
Bridgeport, West Virginia crash leaves young girl with minor injuries
A young girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport on Route 50 near McDonald's, but is expected to be OK.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Comments / 1