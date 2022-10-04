Read full article on original website
Mt. Hope: Man Dies following Multiple Stabbing at 176th Street Subway Station
A murder inquiry has been opened after a 38-year-old man died following a fatal stabbing at East 176th Street subway station, located on the border of Mt. Hope and Morris Heights, police said. Officers from the NYPD’s 46th Precinct (Transit District 11) are asking the public’s assistance identifying the person...
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Ten Injured, including Kids & one Senior Citizen, in Foxhurst Police-Involved Road Accident
Ten people have been reported injured following a road accident involving a police vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue in the Foxhurst section of The Bronx, just southeast of Crotona Park East. Citizens’ App users shared live footage...
Passenger shot while riding bus in Yonkers: officials
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said. The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line. The […]
NYC sanitation worker arrested after woman, 81, critically injured by Brooklyn garbage truck
The victim was crossing 15th Avenue at 85th Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck making a left turn onto 15th Avenue from 85th Street.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Two Scooter-Riders Sought in Slashing / Shooting Assault
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating two people sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Heights. Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at around 7.25 a.m. in the vicinity of Tiebout Avenue and East 182nd Street, a 43-year-old man was approached by the two men on a black, two-wheeled scooter device.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Foxhurst: Reports of Multiple People Injured following a Road Accident involving Police
Ten people have been reported injured following a road accident involving a police vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue in the Foxhurst section of The Bronx, just southeast of Crotona Park East. Citizens’ App users shared live footage...
2 cops, at least 8 pedestrians injured in Bronx after NYPD vehicle collides with car, jumps curb
At least 8 pedestrians and 2 police officers were injured Thursday in the Bronx after an NYPD vehicle collided with another vehicle and jumped the curb, the FDNY said.
Man stabbed while exiting subway in the Bronx; police say attack was unprovoked
It happened as the man was exiting the northbound 4 train in Morris Heights just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Crash involving NYC police vehicle injures 10 people
NEW YORK — Ten people were injured Thursday when a police cruiser in New York City was involved in an accident and jumped a curb, authorities said. Eight civilians and two police officers were injured in the incident in the Bronx, WPIX-TV reported. Six of the victims were taken to area hospitals and two declined treatment, according to WABC-TV. Their conditions were unknown.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Nonprofit, KISS, Provides Overdose Training in St. James Park
In efforts to combat the alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in The Bronx, one local nonprofit, recently held an overdose prevention event at St. James Park in Fordham Manor, during which 240 “Narcan” kits were distributed and training was provided on how to use them to save a life during an overdose situation.
Duo shoots man, 30, in leg on Bronx street
A 30-year-old man was injured last week after he was shot in the leg by two people on a Bronx street, authorities said.
BREAKING NEWS: Ten people are hurt including a child, after NYPD patrol car crashes through intersection in NYC
At least 10 people have been injured - three of them seriously - after a NYPD cruiser plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Bronx intersection. The victims were struck at Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3pm Thursday afternoon. Three are reported to have suffered serious injuries.
fox5ny.com
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Straphangers flee subway after passenger uses pepper spray in fight at Union Square: Police
Police say one passenger pepper-sprayed the other, which resulted in people trying to flee the train and the station.
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Man beaten, robbed of backpack with $100K by trio in the Bronx
The NYPD is investigating a man who was beaten and robbed of his backpack containing $100,00 by a trio in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.
Brooklynites robbed of e-scooters while riding them; 2 sought
Two men have targeted Brooklyn scooter riders, including two delivery workers, stealing their two-wheelers by threat or force since August, police said Thursday
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC
A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
