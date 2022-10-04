NEW YORK — Ten people were injured Thursday when a police cruiser in New York City was involved in an accident and jumped a curb, authorities said. Eight civilians and two police officers were injured in the incident in the Bronx, WPIX-TV reported. Six of the victims were taken to area hospitals and two declined treatment, according to WABC-TV. Their conditions were unknown.

