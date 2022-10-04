ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Mt. Hope: Man Dies following Multiple Stabbing at 176th Street Subway Station

A murder inquiry has been opened after a 38-year-old man died following a fatal stabbing at East 176th Street subway station, located on the border of Mt. Hope and Morris Heights, police said. Officers from the NYPD’s 46th Precinct (Transit District 11) are asking the public’s assistance identifying the person...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Passenger shot while riding bus in Yonkers: officials

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said. The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line. The […]
YONKERS, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Belmont, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Heights: Two Scooter-Riders Sought in Slashing / Shooting Assault

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating two people sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Heights. Police said that on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at around 7.25 a.m. in the vicinity of Tiebout Avenue and East 182nd Street, a 43-year-old man was approached by the two men on a black, two-wheeled scooter device.
BRONX, NY
WGAU

Crash involving NYC police vehicle injures 10 people

NEW YORK — Ten people were injured Thursday when a police cruiser in New York City was involved in an accident and jumped a curb, authorities said. Eight civilians and two police officers were injured in the incident in the Bronx, WPIX-TV reported. Six of the victims were taken to area hospitals and two declined treatment, according to WABC-TV. Their conditions were unknown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Nonprofit, KISS, Provides Overdose Training in St. James Park

In efforts to combat the alarming number of opioid overdose deaths in The Bronx, one local nonprofit, recently held an overdose prevention event at St. James Park in Fordham Manor, during which 240 “Narcan” kits were distributed and training was provided on how to use them to save a life during an overdose situation.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC

A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

