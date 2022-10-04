ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News

We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
Gamespot

GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More

Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Kiriko Hero Guide

Overwatch 2 is now here, bringing a massive update to the hero shooter. New modes, a new battle pass, and new heroes headline the new game, including a brand-new healer character, Kiriko. While owners of the original Overwatch will have instant access to Kiriko, new players will have to play to earn her, along with some of the original roster, or unlock her instantly by buying the premium battle pass. Here's everything you need to know about the new healer, Kiriko.
Gamespot

You Can Finally Buy A Steam Deck With No Wait

Good news, Valve fans: You no longer have to wait in line for a reservation to buy a Steam Deck. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life. (Well, except that PS5.) Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks.
Gamespot

Purgatory Dungeoneer

Gamespot

Dreamed Away (SnowCable)

Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked

Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Location Guide | Cyberpunk 2077

In this Cyberpunk: Edgerunners location guide, we take you from Arasaka Tower and the Corpo Plaza, with its holo koi fish, to the Megabuildings of Santa Domingo and Japantown, where characters like David Martinez and Lucy reside. From stunning views to trying to Parkour our way up a Megabuiding, this...
Gamespot

No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer

Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Gamespot

October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome

Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
