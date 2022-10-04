Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Calmatters: ‘I’M Already Stressing Out’: Families To Face Bigger Bills For Subsidized Child Care As California Ends Waivers
During the pandemic, California's low-income families that are required to pay a fee to receive subsidized child care got a waiver from paying. That waiver is set to expire next year, worrying parents who have struggled to afford it in the past. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last month...
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak
JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
Part of Mauna Loa summit in Hawaii closed after earthquake swarms
It is the largest active volcano in the world.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Comments / 0