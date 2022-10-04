ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

SFGate

Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
