ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
NME

With his “White Lives Matter” stunt, has Kanye West finally hit the point of no return?

There’s no name more polarising right now than Ye (fka Kanye West). Once a beloved hustler from Chi-Town, backed by street cred and the notoriety of a musical genius, he’s now become someone who makes it hard for even the most devoted fan to defend – a feeling that has only been reinforced by his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL
NME

Joey Ramone’s estate sells singer’s publishing rights for £9million

The estate of late Ramones singer Joey Ramone have sold a stake of his publishing rights for $10million (£8.9m). The sale comes as part of a new partnership between the Primary Wave Music publishing group and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Mel B
Person
Leigh Francis
Person
George Floyd
Person
Craig David
Person
Trisha Goddard
Person
Elton John
NME

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to receive official making-of documentary

A making-of documentary about Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ is underway, with Sony Music Entertainment and Jackson’s estate on board to produce the project. As reported by Deadline, the as-yet-untitled documentary is being directed by music historian and filmmaker Nelson George, and will chronicle the meteoric success of the late pop star’s record-breaking sixth studio album. The film will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, and will trace the album’s culture-shifting music videos.
MUSIC
NME

Drake announces intimate New York theatre show

Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bullying#Channel 4#Leigh G
NME

Kanye West reiterates ‘White Lives Matter’ message: “They do”

Kanye West has issued another response following backlash over him wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt this weekend, insisting: “They do.”. The rapper faced controversy after he wore the shirt emblazoned with the slogan when he introduced his latest Yeezy line after making his catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kanye West wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a biopic

Kanye West has revealed that, should a film based on his life ever be greenlit, he’d want Jamie Foxx to star in the lead role. The controversial rapper touted Foxx as his “pick” for the prospective role – which is, for now at least, purely hypothetical – in a new post on Instagram, asking fans who they wanted to see play West in a “Ye movie”.
CELEBRITIES
NME

What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life

Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Seulgi: “Everybody has a little bit of good and evil in them”

A huge explosion erupts in a field, sending a battered old car up in flames. Thick smoke billows far above the ruined vehicle and the scorched earth around it. Standing before it all is Seulgi, her face scratched and bruised. She flinches as the blast goes off, eyes darting suspiciously as she hurriedly walks away from the scene.
WORLD
NME

HAIM reveal they’re going to be guests on ‘Sesame Street’

HAIM have revealed that they’re going to be guests on the next season of Sesame Street. The band shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with Big Bird – one of the characters from the long-running children’s show. “Guess who’s gonna be on the...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
MUSIC
NME

Man left with life-changing injuries after Liam Gallagher Cardiff gig

A man has reportedly suffered a life-changing head injury after an alleged assault at a Liam Gallagher gig in Cardiff Bay. As reported by Wales Online, the man was “seriously assaulted” with injuries that left him hospitalised, according to detectives. Separately, a 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with a broken jaw after she was attacked shortly after the concert at a Tesco cash machine.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy