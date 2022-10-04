Read full article on original website
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
With his “White Lives Matter” stunt, has Kanye West finally hit the point of no return?
There’s no name more polarising right now than Ye (fka Kanye West). Once a beloved hustler from Chi-Town, backed by street cred and the notoriety of a musical genius, he’s now become someone who makes it hard for even the most devoted fan to defend – a feeling that has only been reinforced by his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week.
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Joey Ramone’s estate sells singer’s publishing rights for £9million
The estate of late Ramones singer Joey Ramone have sold a stake of his publishing rights for $10million (£8.9m). The sale comes as part of a new partnership between the Primary Wave Music publishing group and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal...
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to receive official making-of documentary
A making-of documentary about Michael Jackson’s album ‘Thriller’ is underway, with Sony Music Entertainment and Jackson’s estate on board to produce the project. As reported by Deadline, the as-yet-untitled documentary is being directed by music historian and filmmaker Nelson George, and will chronicle the meteoric success of the late pop star’s record-breaking sixth studio album. The film will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, and will trace the album’s culture-shifting music videos.
Willow could “definitely” see herself quitting music to become a full-time author
WILLOW has spoken to NME about her debut novel ‘Black Shield Maiden’ and how she could “definitely” see herself quitting music to become a full-time author. Announced earlier this year, Black Shield Maiden is the first in a fantasy series and is WILLOW’s first novel.
Right Said Fred label Beyoncé “arrogant” for using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without permission
Right Said Fred have reportedly called Beyoncé “arrogant” for using part of their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her ‘Renaissance‘ track ‘Alien Superstar’. Speaking to the Sun at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in London, Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyoncé used elements of their song without seeking permission first.
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley responds to backlash for wearing “White Lives Matter” shirt in Kanye West’s Yeezy show
Selah Marley – the daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley – has responded to criticism after she walked as part of Kanye West‘s Yeezy season nine presentation in Paris earlier this week, wearing, like West, a shirt that read “White Lives Matter”.
Kanye West reiterates ‘White Lives Matter’ message: “They do”
Kanye West has issued another response following backlash over him wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt this weekend, insisting: “They do.”. The rapper faced controversy after he wore the shirt emblazoned with the slogan when he introduced his latest Yeezy line after making his catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.
Kanye West wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a biopic
Kanye West has revealed that, should a film based on his life ever be greenlit, he’d want Jamie Foxx to star in the lead role. The controversial rapper touted Foxx as his “pick” for the prospective role – which is, for now at least, purely hypothetical – in a new post on Instagram, asking fans who they wanted to see play West in a “Ye movie”.
What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life
Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
Kanye West responds to ‘White Lives Matter’ controversy with Fox News interview
Kanye West has, once again, defended his choice of attire at this year’s Paris Fashion Week – a shirt emblazoned with the controversial slogan “White Lives Matter”, which has it roots in white supremacist movements – by sitting down for an interview with Fox News.
Seulgi: “Everybody has a little bit of good and evil in them”
A huge explosion erupts in a field, sending a battered old car up in flames. Thick smoke billows far above the ruined vehicle and the scorched earth around it. Standing before it all is Seulgi, her face scratched and bruised. She flinches as the blast goes off, eyes darting suspiciously as she hurriedly walks away from the scene.
JD Fortune recalls “intimidating” experience of joining INXS: “It’s like replacing Elvis”
JD Fortune has reflected on the “intimidating” experience of joining INXS and replacing Michael Hutchence. The frontman secured his place in the Australian band after winning the 2005 reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. “It was incredibly, incredibly intimidating,” the Canadian singer recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.
HAIM reveal they’re going to be guests on ‘Sesame Street’
HAIM have revealed that they’re going to be guests on the next season of Sesame Street. The band shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with Big Bird – one of the characters from the long-running children’s show. “Guess who’s gonna be on the...
Listen to Iggy Pop’s atmospheric cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘You Want It Darker’
IIggy Pop has covered Leonard Cohen‘s ‘You Want It Darker’ – listen to the atmospheric rendition of the track below. The track is the latest preview ‘Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen’, a new tribute album to the late star that will be released next week (October 14).
Nickelback namecheck Motörhead and Guns N’ Roses on rousing new single ‘Those Days’
Nickelback have shared rousing new single ‘Those Days’ from their forthcoming album ‘Get Rollin’. The track sees the band reminiscing about their youthful adventures in the 1980s along with music and film from the time. Referencing music from the era, frontman Chad Kroeger sings about “our...
Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’
Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
Man left with life-changing injuries after Liam Gallagher Cardiff gig
A man has reportedly suffered a life-changing head injury after an alleged assault at a Liam Gallagher gig in Cardiff Bay. As reported by Wales Online, the man was “seriously assaulted” with injuries that left him hospitalised, according to detectives. Separately, a 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with a broken jaw after she was attacked shortly after the concert at a Tesco cash machine.
