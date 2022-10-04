Read full article on original website
Related
ideastream.org
Cleveland City Council nears approval of dramatic expansion of Shotspotter
Cleveland City Council’s safety committee has approved an expansion of Shotspotter while adding more oversight of the controversial gunshot detection technology. For the past two years, Cleveland police have used Shotspotter in a 3-square-mile area in the 4th police district, primarily in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. If approved by finance committee and the full council, the expansion would cover 13 miles spread out citywide.
ideastream.org
Abortion access, violence against women will be focus of Women’s March Saturday in Cleveland
Cleveland groups are planning a Women’s March on Saturday to join in with a National Weekend of Action. Marches are planned across the country, including at least 16 in Ohio, according to Women's March. Cleveland march organizer Kathy Wray Coleman said the event will host politicians, community activists and...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Play House Managing Director steps down
Cleveland Play House is adding managing director to its slate of open leadership positions. Collette A. Laisure is stepping down after 20 months in the role. She succeeded longtime CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, who passed away suddenly in October 2020. Laisure joined CPH as interim managing director in February...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ideastream.org
Akron's Bounce Innovation Hub fosters mentorship and community for minority entrepreneurs
Since it was founded in 2018, Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron has worked to support entrepreneurship and innovation in the city. One of its main areas of focus has been promoting Black entrepreneurship. Its three-track program that supports minority and women entrepreneurs is getting some updates. Bounce Innovation Hub is...
ideastream.org
Use of Shotspotter alerts in Cleveland arrests is raising constitutional concerns
Cleveland Police are seeking an expansion of the gunshot detection technology Shotspotter, from about three square miles to 13 square miles, but body cam footage provided by the city shows officers using the technology to justify potentially unconstitutional stops and searches. In response to a public records request from Ideastream...
ideastream.org
Debra Nagy Wins 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize
Debra Nagy, Artistic Director and Founder of Les Délices, has been honored with the 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize in the Mid-Career Artist category. She speaks with WCLV's John Mills about this prestigious honor. The formal award ceremony will be held November 2 at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Read...
ideastream.org
5 things to do in NEO: BLK JOY Festival, dance and more
The first BLK JOY Festival happens at the Glenville Arts Campus in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-11 p.m. This one day of expression of Black joy features music, dance, spoken word, film and visual arts. presented by The Hough Youth Advisory Board with support from Twelve Literary Arts and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ideastream.org
The drumbeat of Cleveland baseball for nearly 50 years, John Adams continues the beat from afar
The Cleveland Guardians will be without their drumbeat as they begin the postseason on Friday. John Adams, who sat at the top row of the bleachers banging on a bass drum for nearly 50 years of Major League Baseball in Cleveland, hasn’t been to a game since 2019. Adams...
Comments / 1