Cleveland City Council’s safety committee has approved an expansion of Shotspotter while adding more oversight of the controversial gunshot detection technology. For the past two years, Cleveland police have used Shotspotter in a 3-square-mile area in the 4th police district, primarily in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. If approved by finance committee and the full council, the expansion would cover 13 miles spread out citywide.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO