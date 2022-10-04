ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek City Clerk's Office extends hours for voter registration, absentee ballots

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
The Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office is offering extended hours to accommodate voter registration and absentee ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, the city announced Monday.

The Clerk's Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 5 p.m. until the end of the City Commission meeting (starts at 7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1 – 5 p.m. until the end of the City Commission meeting (starts at 7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city began mailing out absentee ballots Sept. 30 and more will go out this week, city officials said.

Starting Nov. 5, voters still can obtain an absentee ballot, but must vote on site and turn in the ballot in the Clerk’s Office; the ballot cannot leave City Hall, city officials said. The City Clerk’s Office is located in Room 111 at City Hall, 10 N. Division St.

City residents who have not yet registered to vote can do so on Election Day in the Clerk’s Office with proof of residency, city officials said.

On Election Day, registered voters only may vote absentee in the Clerk’s Office, or vote in person at their precinct after registering. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

For more information, visit battlecreekmi.gov/elections, michigan.gov/vote, or call the Clerk’s Office at 269-966-3311.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

#Absentee Voter#Voter Registration#City Hall#Absentee Ballots#Election Local#Clerk S Office#N Division St City
