Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Bluegrass and BBQ festival in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will start picking and grilling on Saturday, October 15 at Huntsville's Southside Park. The bluegrass bands will be performing from 2pm until 8pm and include Three on a String, Another Town, and Justin & Angelica Branum. The event will have food trucks on site and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
WAFF
How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
WAFF
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
WAFF
Say hello to The Huntsville Mom and her fall bucket list
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Like many, Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell is a young mom just trying to get the hang of things. Living in the Huntsville area, she knows there is something new to do almost every week. With a strong zeal for life, she went on the hunt to find the best places for her family and friends to enjoy. Now, she’s helping other families find that same fun through The Huntsville Mom.
WAAY-TV
Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment
Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear. One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them. Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy. "To know Karson is...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
WAFF
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday. The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property. Chief...
Ribbon cut on re-opened Downtown Grill
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Downtown Grill and Side Bar officially re-opened to the public Monday, Oct. 3, with a Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular restaurant was closed for more than a year following a devastating fire. Downtown Grill Owners Justin and Sara Lee and their staff, representatives from the Chamber and Cullman Savings Bank were on-hand for the ceremony, and many others from the community came out to show their support. The restaurant featured a few soft openings over the last several days for family and friends and in coordination with Oktoberfest on Saturday. The Downtown Grill is located at 108 Fourth St. SW. The new phone number is 256-747-5533. Hours of operation will be: Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sundays, closed For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thegrillandwings.
First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend
Heading into the weekend, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season so far! On Friday, a cold front tracked through the region filtering in colder and drier air. This will help set the stage for highs near 70 Saturday and temperatures by Sunday morning in the upper 30s for […]
theredstonerocket.com
Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans
Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
Brother-against-brother coaches just one highlight of Sparkman vs. Bob Jones
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
WAAY-TV
Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’
A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
