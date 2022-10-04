CULLMAN, Ala. – The Downtown Grill and Side Bar officially re-opened to the public Monday, Oct. 3, with a Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular restaurant was closed for more than a year following a devastating fire. Downtown Grill Owners Justin and Sara Lee and their staff, representatives from the Chamber and Cullman Savings Bank were on-hand for the ceremony, and many others from the community came out to show their support. The restaurant featured a few soft openings over the last several days for family and friends and in coordination with Oktoberfest on Saturday. The Downtown Grill is located at 108 Fourth St. SW. The new phone number is 256-747-5533. Hours of operation will be: Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Sundays, closed For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thegrillandwings.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO