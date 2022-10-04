ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

FOX54 News

Bluegrass and BBQ festival in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will start picking and grilling on Saturday, October 15 at Huntsville's Southside Park. The bluegrass bands will be performing from 2pm until 8pm and include Three on a String, Another Town, and Justin & Angelica Branum. The event will have food trucks on site and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
AL.com

Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
WAFF

How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Tennessee Valley mark the beginning of the fall season by visiting the pumpkin patch, like the popular Tate Farms. Owner Stewart McGill says, just like everyone, he’s seen inflation hit his farm. He says his input costs have gone up by 24% over the last year. This is covering everything from food to fuel to fertilizer.
WAFF

Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
WAFF

Say hello to The Huntsville Mom and her fall bucket list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Like many, Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell is a young mom just trying to get the hang of things. Living in the Huntsville area, she knows there is something new to do almost every week. With a strong zeal for life, she went on the hunt to find the best places for her family and friends to enjoy. Now, she’s helping other families find that same fun through The Huntsville Mom.
WAFF

20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday. The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property. Chief...
The Cullman Tribune

Ribbon cut on re-opened Downtown Grill

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Downtown Grill and Side Bar officially re-opened to the public Monday, Oct. 3, with a Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular restaurant was closed for more than a year following a devastating fire.  Downtown Grill Owners Justin and Sara Lee and their staff, representatives from the Chamber and Cullman Savings Bank were on-hand for the ceremony, and many others from the community came out to show their support.   The restaurant featured a few soft openings over the last several days for family and friends and in coordination with Oktoberfest on Saturday.   The Downtown Grill is located at 108 Fourth St. SW. The new phone number is 256-747-5533.    Hours of operation will be:    Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.   Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight   Sundays, closed   For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thegrillandwings.   
WHNT News 19

First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend

Heading into the weekend, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season so far! On Friday, a cold front tracked through the region filtering in colder and drier air. This will help set the stage for highs near 70 Saturday and temperatures by Sunday morning in the upper 30s for […]
theredstonerocket.com

Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans

Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
WAAY-TV

Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show. Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
