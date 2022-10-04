Read full article on original website
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Breathalyzer For Weed? It's Tied To A Car's Ignition To Prevent Stoned Driving, Is This For Real?
With more and more states legalizing either medical or recreational cannabis use, quick and accurate tests that can reveal if someone is driving under the influence are becoming essential. Fortunately, scientists have been working on THC breathalyzers for quite some time and it looks like they're finally getting there. According...
'Cracks Are Forming' And The Fed Won't Stop Raising Rates Until Something 'Breaks,' Asset Manager Scott Minerd Warns
Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told CNBC’s audience Thursday that the Federal Reserve will not stop raising interest rates until “something breaks.”. What Happened: Minerd also said to get ready for the Fed to pivot, possibly as soon as November, because from where he stands “cracks are forming.”
FedEx Ground Slashes Holiday Volume Outlook: Report
FedEx Corp FDX plans to slash the volume outlook for one of its divisions handling e-commerce deliveries. The company arrived at the decision, Reuters reported, as its customers are expected to ship fewer packages during the holiday season. The message was conveyed to the company's 6,000 independent contractors that handle...
Investors of Biogen Stock Since At Least January 2022 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - BIIB
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") BIIB breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. BIOGEN INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD BIIB STOCK SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2022 ARE ENCOURAGED TO...
A top Hispanic CEO whose parents made minimum wage says a fairer US economy is still possible despite growing backlash to 'woke capitalism'
Hispanic households earn on average about half as much as white households and have only about 15 to 20% as much wealth, the Federal Reserve found.
Why This Lyft Analyst Is Dropping Bullish Stance, Sees Serious Threat From Uber
The latest proprietary driver supply analysis indicates the competitive challenges being faced by Lyft Inc LYFT are possibly “more structural than originally thought,” according to RBC Capital Markets. The Lyft Analyst: Brad Erickson downgraded Lyft from Outperform to Sector Perform while reducing the price target from $30 to...
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
New Jersey Wants Social Equity To Be Part Of Its Cannabis Program, Are Big Weed Companies On Board?
Even though marijuana sales are legal in New Jersey, members of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have made it clear that they are not satisfied with how things are shaking out. Municipal rejection of dispensaries, rising real estate prices and lack of access to capital are some of the key issues affecting the growth of the industry.
AMMO, Inc. Is Scoring Record-Setting Growth; Guidance Puts A $300 Million 2023 In The Crosshairs ($POWW)
Markets are far from perfect. In fact, equities prices more often miss the mark compared to when they get it right. That's why the word "correction" is so often used. But imperfect markets aren't all bad news; they invariably create investment opportunities. And those investors taking advantage of one apparent to AMMO, Inc. POWW $POWW))) could potentially realize substantial near and long-term returns from a company checking the right boxes at the right time.
