Markets are far from perfect. In fact, equities prices more often miss the mark compared to when they get it right. That's why the word "correction" is so often used. But imperfect markets aren't all bad news; they invariably create investment opportunities. And those investors taking advantage of one apparent to AMMO, Inc. POWW $POWW))) could potentially realize substantial near and long-term returns from a company checking the right boxes at the right time.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO