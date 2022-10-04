Read full article on original website
Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
5 Takeaways From a Pro Caddie Who Followed His Player to the LIV Golf Series
At this point, you are probably aware of the ongoing legal situation and war of words between the PGA Tour and all of the players who defected from the world’s top golf circuit to join the controversial LIV Golf Series. A departure from the PGA Tour because its tournaments are 54-hole, no-cut events, LIV Golf is mainly controversial because it is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
‘Stop assuming you have all the answers’ – Olympic champ is the latest Australian to blast Greg Norman
Compatriots Cam Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman and Wade Ormsby join LIV CEO Greg Norman to answer questions and points sent in by LIV viewers. After the most recent Open championship winner tells his ‘boss’ that he’s “doing a great job”, they unite with a toast of beer cans.
'They’re delaying the inevitable. We’ve hit every mark in their criteria': Bryson DeChambeau had some strong words for the OWGR in Bangkok
Bryson DeChambeau is the 48th-ranked player in the world. His place in the Official World Golf Ranking has gradually dropped since his departure from the PGA Tour to join the upstart, Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Series. His last Tour start came at the 150th Open Championship at St....
Phil Mickelson sinks MONSTER putt during opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok
Phil Mickelson proved there is life in the old dog yet as he holed a monster putt during the opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok. Mickelson was just off the green at the par-4 14th hole at Stonehill when he rolled back the years, sinking this snaking putt. WATCH:. Mickelson...
LIV Golf's Attempt to Pull a Fast One on World Golf Rankings Failed
Who could have seen this coming?
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
