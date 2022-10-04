ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts Social Media Trolls Who Have “Jesus” in Their Bio on ‘The View’: “Don’t Hide Behind That”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIpAW_0iLcnX3i00

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has had her fair share of social media haters, took to today’s Hot Topics segment of The View to call out many of the accounts for being two-faced.

During the segment, the ladies — including Republican hosts Griffin and Ana Navarro — slammed Herschel Walker as a hypocrite after he allegedly paid for a woman’s abortion despite his staunch anti-abortion stance.

“It is the hypocrisy of these men who are mandating laws, making no exceptions, having no compassion, and when their mistresses get pregnant, when their lovers get pregnant, when their little girls get pregnant, when they have unwanted pregnancies, then it is a loss for every other woman but not for the women in their lives. And the hypocrisy is what we need to react against,” Navarro fumed.

Meanwhile, Griffin, who formerly worked under the Trump administration, compared Walker’s alleged actions to the way some of the social media trolls go after her and her fellow co-hosts, saying it “drives me crazy.”

“We actually joke backstage as we’re preparing for the show that by and large the meanest comments any of us get on social media are almost always from people who have ‘Christian/Jesus’ in their bios,” she revealed.

Although Griffin pointed out that she’s a Christian who often talks about her faith, she said, “We’ve got to hold ourselves to higher standards,” before advising that people “don’t hide behind that. Don’t say you have certain morals and believe in a certain thing and then do the exact opposite.”

Regarding Walker, Griffin echoed her co-host’s statements, adding that while she is pro-life, she is willing to have conversations about the access and limitations on abortion.

“To run this hardline stance of no access, no one should have it, he calls it murder, but then paying for a woman to get it — it just reeks of hypocrisy,” she said.

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 91

guest
3d ago

I think some have the wrong idea of a true Christian. If a Christian learns enough, they will begin to help others. This is called witnessing; this is called serving the Lord Jesus. This is not hiding behind, but spreading the Word. Those who take a negative turn on this, are the ones with the problem. I do believe time is short in finding the armor of God. In witnessing, you go with the flow, introducing People to the narrow and straight path of Jesus. If they don’t listen, kick the dust off your shoes and go elsewhere.

Reply(9)
19
Debra Williams
3d ago

this is an awful hate spewing show who criticize just about everyone and it's just wrong and can't believe anyone even watches it. it's just repulsive.

Reply(1)
11
U S A !
3d ago

You are defined by your actions not printed word ! Many people hide behind the name of Jesus ! Only few actually serve our Lord !

Reply(29)
26
