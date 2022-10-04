Read full article on original website
More than 2 million lights planned for Mississippi Christmas drive-thru display this holiday
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater is transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live and presented by WLBT,...
Vicksburg Post
A Downtown perspective: Penleys downsize on space, upsize on life
When Betty and James Penley decided to downsize from their family home to a smaller dwelling, they were spinning their wheels over what to do. “We couldn’t make a decision,” Betty Penley said. “We looked around. We really couldn’t figure out what we were doing. The children were grown, and James had his law practice. We couldn’t figure out where we wanted to be.”
Vicksburg Post
ART AND APPRECIATION: Fagan home blends the historical and sentimental
Nestled in a quiet corner of Vicksburg’s Lakewood subdivision is the home of Dr. David and Lori Fagan. The Greek Revival stunner, designed by local architect Skippy Tuminello and perfected by David Fagan himself, holds within it one of Vicksburg’s finest collections of artwork, antique rugs and 19th-Century furnishings. Although the home was constructed long after the Greek Revival style was at the height of its popularity, it retains a sense of timeless Americana that beckons all who enter to gaze in wonder.
Vicksburg Post
THROUGH THE ROOF: Storehouse Community Food Pantry finds new home at Travelers Rest Baptist Church
It seemed that all options had been exhausted — Storehouse Community Food Pantry volunteers Betty Kamman and Bill Mounger had scavenged the town. Time was running out for the non-profit to find a new location where they could serve those needing assistance. Even Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had tried to help by offering an empty building owned by the city. But unfortunately, it had been too small to house the pantry.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The fiery past of the 1300 Block
In April 1885, this building was two buildings occupied by H.B. Bruser, a tin dealer, on the right, and Mrs. Bloom’s Dry Goods Store on the left, at 1314 and 1316 Washington St. A fire on April 21, 1885, destroyed these buildings, as well as the four to the...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg
Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: How one freaky Friday turned Halloween topsy-turvy
I am planning to visit my son at the end of the month, and because I didn’t want to miss out on being home for Halloween – knowing my grandsons would be ringing the doorbell for treats – I reached out to Sheriff Martin Pace. For me,...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. *Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1. *Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3. *Charles...
Vicksburg Post
Trick-or-treating to be held on Halloween night in Vicksburg, Warren County
Halloween is creeping closer and many in the Vicksburg community are asking when trick-or-treating will be observed. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said trick-or-treating would be observed Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Trick-or-treating is a tradition that children in our country have enjoyed for many years and...
Vicksburg Post
Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi
The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg to re-advertise animal shelter with revised specs
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is taking the city’s proposed new animal shelter plans back to the architects and engineers. The board at a special called meeting Thursday rejected the bids for the project it received Monday and authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to re-advertise the project for bids with new specifications.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg citizen stands up to utility company
Two Vicksburg homeowners were shocked when they arrived home to see a giant hole in their front yard with no posted notice about work being done. Lori and Stan Collins pulled onto East Avenue after spending a week in Orange Beach celebrating their one-year anniversary. As they drove up to the front of their home they saw a professionally dug hole, about 3 feet by 5 feet, in their front yard.
Vicksburg Post
National Night Out helps Vicksburg community engage with law enforcement
The annual National Night Out event was hosted by Vicksburg Police Department on Tuesday evening. The nationwide public event is an opportunity for law enforcement to engage with the community by hosting a cookout where families can enjoy music, games and free food. Around noon that day, Retired Vicksburg Police...
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair vendors comparing prices as inflation concerns rise
JACKSON, Miss. — A lot of financial hopes are riding on theMississippi State Fair. The good news is the projected dry weather sets the stage for a good turnout, but there are still some factors that are uncertain. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday. Vendors spent the...
viatravelers.com
15 Things to Do in Mississippi & Places to Visit
Travelers looking for rich history, warm hospitality, and white sand beaches will be very pleased with a trip to Mississippi. While it may not get as much attention as its gulf coast neighbors, the Magnolia State is a bit of a hidden gem – and it’s nowhere near as crowded as Florida.
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
Nissan celebrates 5 million vehicles produced at Mississippi plant, advances EV transformation
CANTON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nissan celebrates production of 5 million vehicles at Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. This milestone represents nearly 20 years of Nissan manufacturing in Mississippi and paves the path for electric vehicle production, part of the company’s long-term vision – Nissan Ambition 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005734/en/ David Sliger, Manufacturing VP, and group of Nissan Canton team members celebrate 5 million vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
