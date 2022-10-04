ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre Rep delivers riveting adaptation of 'Macbeth' at BrickBox Theater

By Kevin T. Baldwin
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB9Dd_0iLcnPzu00

“When our actions do not, our fears do make us traitors.” - William Shakespeare

Ancient Scotland comes to the BrickBox Theater in Worcester this October in the form of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" by THT Rep — and this latest adaptation for the stage is a riveting visual spectacle that never disappoints.

"Macbeth" is the iconic Shakespearean play that follows the rise and fall of a power-mad general in 11th-century Scotland.

The play looks at Macbeth (Alexander Platt) and his obsession to rule as King at any cost, leading to (spoiler alert!) his ultimate demise.

Three Witches (Cristiano Lourenço Jr., Anna MacInnis and Karen Richards) foreshadow the events of the play as they meet Macbeth near a battlefield prophesying about his future.

The collective performance of the Three Witches and that of the entire ensemble is relentlessly entertaining.

King Duncan of Scotland (Dale Place) praises Macbeth and Banquo (Robert Isaacson) for recent victories, assigning the title of "Thane of Cawdor" to Macbeth.

Little does Duncan suspect that this move will eventually lead to his own murder, as this was the first of the Witches' prophecies and now Macbeth subsequently plots his next move.

Lady Macbeth (Meri Stypinski), Macbeth's wife, learns of the Witches and their prophecies and maneuvers Macbeth into killing Duncan — even going so far as to put forth most of the necessary arrangements.

This mad co-dependency between Macbeth and Lady Macbeth yields nothing but mayhem. Actors Platt and Stypinski have a strong connection on stage, which lends itself well to the material.

Macbeth finds himself drowning in a whirlpool of turmoil as he becomes increasingly haunted, literally and figuratively, by apparitions — exemplifying the internal horror he feels by his own actions.

Macbeth cannot stop himself, though. He begins a reign filled with deeply disturbed paranoid delusions, multiple murders and an ongoing torment that weighs heavy on the crown, ultimately proving that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

As civil war erupts, Lady Macbeth goes mad and a Scottish noble named Macduff (Tokunbo Joshua Olumide) seeks revenge against Macbeth for atrocities committed against his family and his nation.

A tragic hero is a re-occurring element in Shakespeare but can Macbeth really be considered a "hero?"

Neither Macbeth nor Lady Macbeth are sympathetic characters as they are the ones who inflict pain and suffering on nearly every person who crosses their mutual path.

THT Rep’s artistic director, Livy Scanlon, staged "Macbeth" to be compelling from the outset, resulting in not one wasted moment of time during the show's two-hour run.

There is also no wasted space in the blocking, as the entire BrickBox Theater space is used to full advantage with exemplary results. The set was kept minimalist, which helped in scene transitions.

Fight choreographer Robert St. Laurence has provided the show with numerous exciting action sequences, which are well executed by the cast.

The post-modern avant-garde costuming choices were a bit disarming as the theme seemed to vary from a little bit of "Steampunk" influence to clothing reminiscent of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" to a smidgen of "Scottish bondage clothing store clearance sale."

All that said, and for some strange reason, the above choices totally worked for this production.

The opening of the THT Rep at the BrickBox Theater was impacted by the pandemic but they seem to be fast making up for any lost time with ongoing high-caliber productions.

While not prophesying, "Macbeth" might very well be a perfect foreshadowing of quality productions Worcester can hopefully look forward to in the foreseeable future. Only the Three Witches might know for sure.

The show is approximately two hours, with one intermission.

Kevin T. Baldwin is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.

'Macbeth'

3½ stars

Presented by The Hanover Theatre Rep. Written by William Shakespeare. Directed by Livy Scanlon; associate director Dr. Kathryn Moncrief; fight choreographer Robert St. Laurence.

Performances: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5,13; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15; 2 p.m. Oct. 15. BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, 20 Franklin St., Worcester. Visit https://thehanovertheatre.org or call (508) 413-5622.

Cast includes Cristiano Lourenço, Anna MacInnis, Karen Richards, Dale Place, Prreeti Tiwari, Robert St. Laurence, Yahya Jingo, Joe Penczak, Robert Isaacson, Alexander Platt, Meri Stypinski, Amie Lytle, Hunter Shook, Tokunbo Joshua Olumide, Cameron Ward, Matthew Johnson, Nick Baker, MarHadoo Effeh, Kyle Hargrove.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

What's the buzz?: Cheech Marin talks art, cannabis at Boxborough convention

Comedy genius, counter-culture icon, cannabis poster child and champion of Chicano art Cheech Marin will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural HighLifeStyleShow happening Friday through Sunday at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. Produced by Northeast Comic Con and Collectible Extravaganza creator Gary Sohmers...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Platt
Person
William Shakespeare
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Care on the go: Clark psychology prof on scene in wake of disasters across US

WORCESTER — For most people, summer travel usually means trips to the beach, amusement parks or camping — but for Wendy Grolnick, summer travel means visiting the aftermath of natural disasters and school shootings.  Since she started volunteering with the American Red Cross in 2007, the Clark University psychology professor has provided clinical mental health services to the victims of tragic events throughout Massachusetts, as well as the rest of the country.   ...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hardwick selectmen delay vote on thoroughbred horse racing track

HARDWICK — Selectmen halted on whether to allow a thoroughbred horse racing track in town after a two-night, three-hour, sometimes emotional public hearing that wrapped up Tuesday evening. Board members agreed to put off the matter for at least two weeks, after residents asked them to either vote down the project immediately or wait and gather more information before deciding. ...
HARDWICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

$4.8M to Lancaster for improving two major intersections

LANCASTER — The town will receive nearly $4.8 million in federal funding to improve two major intersections including one near a pair of schools, according to officials. The $4,758,794 investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will bring upgrades to the town’s two junctions of Route 117 and Route 70, at Lunenburg Road (Route 70 North) and Main Street (Route 70 South). ...
LANCASTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ne Shakespeare Fountain#Performing#Musical Theater#The Hanover Theatre Rep#Brickbox Theater
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Columbus Day: What's open, what's closed on Monday

Monday is Columbus Day. Here's what’s open and what’s closed:. Mail: No regular delivery. Worcester Regional Transit Authority: Bus and van service will run on a Saturday schedule with the exception of Routes 29, 33, 42 and community shuttles that will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Route 19 will operate on a modified Saturday holiday schedule. More.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy