ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn veteran is impressed with Robby Ashford

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heS6N_0iLcnI4300

Is Robby Ashford the quarterback of the future?

After two starts, Robby Ashford is showing a lot of promise. His athleticism paired with his ability to lead shows just how high his ceiling could be as a quarterback.

In the loss to LSU, Ashford showed his ability to throw the football and get the ball in the hands of the Auburn pass catchers. He was 19 of 38 passing for 337 yards, two scores, and a pick.

Auburn veteran tight end John Samuel Shenker spoke highly of Auburn's new quarterback.

"We knew going into that week that we had to throw the football because Missouri really packed in the box," Shenker said on the Locked On Auburn podcast. "We knew that in order for us to be successful, we had to throw the football - and (Ashford) did a wonderful job, especially for it being his second start. I mean that's a lot for a guy, especially in the SEC, so really happy to see that. There's a lot that we can learn from, but that's a lot of growth there in that week. And now that we get into this week, it makes it harder for defenses to game plan now because they have to worry about the passing game. So very excited for Robby, and his growth throughout the past two weeks, and I'm sure he'll continue to do so."

Ashford got the call after TJ Finley suffered a shoulder injury against Penn State. The former Oregon quarterback is just getting his development started.

"He's just getting his talents tapped into because he hasn't really played," Shenker said. "He didn't play at Oregon and now he gets his opportunity. Obviously a great athlete. And once he understands the game more and understands pre-snap and operating an offense, once he really gets comfortable with that throughout his next few years, I mean there's really no telling just because he hasn't played much at all. But what you've seen, that's pretty raw talent that you've seen so far. So if he wants it, he can get anything he wants honestly. The talent is there. It's just is he willing to put in that work each and every day? And he's been up to that so far."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search

As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaFayette vs. Lanett: The Final Chapter

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – One of the historic East Alabama high school rivalry games will play it’s final game this week. For over 50 years, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs have faced off on a grid iron that draws the community in. Why is this rivalry coming to an end? Chambers County School District […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Tickets on Sale for Oktoberfest

AUBURN — The sights, sounds and tastes of Germany are making their way to Ag Heritage Park in Auburn, Alabama, for Auburn Oktoberfest’s tasty return. The event will take place at the park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will feature 60- plus breweries showcasing more than 175 beers, three wine tents with 24 wines, 13 home brewers, food trucks with both local eats and traditional German fare, plus live entertainment from Kidd Blue and the War Damn Polka band.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy