Brewers Fan Dives For Foul Ball, Will Be Feeling It For Weeks

The Milwaukee Brewers had high hopes for the 2022 season before baseball happened and those dreams evaporated. Contractually obligated to finish out the year against the equally non-playoff Arizona Diamondbacks, the Crew failed to put a hollow victory on the board, which left fans scrambling for anything to hold onto and carry into the offseason. Like a foul ball.
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

