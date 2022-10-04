Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole During Warriors Practice
Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday.
Victor Wembanyama Is Unreal
Top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama lived up to the hype in his U.S. debut.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Docked Ime Udoka Half His Pay
Stephen A. Smith says Ime Udoka is out half his pay as part of his suspension by the Celtics.
Roundup: Royals Fire Mike Matheny; ESPN Extends Bomani Jones; Blake Bortles Retires
The Royals fired Mike Matheny, Bomani Jones gets contract extension from ESPN, Blake Bortles retired and more in the Roundup.
Brewers Fan Dives For Foul Ball, Will Be Feeling It For Weeks
The Milwaukee Brewers had high hopes for the 2022 season before baseball happened and those dreams evaporated. Contractually obligated to finish out the year against the equally non-playoff Arizona Diamondbacks, the Crew failed to put a hollow victory on the board, which left fans scrambling for anything to hold onto and carry into the offseason. Like a foul ball.
Detroit Tigers Make Starbucks Run in Full Uniform
Miguel Cabrera took the Tigers' young players on a Starbucks run in their uniforms.
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole Altercation Could Finally Break Up the Warriors Dynasty
Do the Warriors have to trade Draymond?
Aaron Judge's 2022 Season Will Go Down as the Greatest Contract Year Ever
Aaron Judge bet on himself and won big.
Roundup: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run; Elon Musk to Buy Twitter; Zion Williamson Returned to Action
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run, Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter again, Zion Williams returned to the court and more in the Roundup.
Giants - Packers Game First Time NFL Has Sent Two Winning Teams to London at Same Time
Packers - Giants somehow best NFL London game in 15 years.
