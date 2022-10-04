ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place. “Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
City
Greenville, SC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Tryon International Film Festival kicks off Oct. 7

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - If someone wanted to make a movie on how the Tryon International Film Festival came to be, it would begin with two men on a mission to have more movies made in Western North Carolina. But Beau Menetre and Kirk Gollwitzer, festival co-founders, said regional...
TRYON, NC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

114-year-old Mountain View Baptist Church commits to ‘public partnership’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For 114 years Mountain View Baptist Church has been considered an institution in West Greenville. The church touts itself as a bridge-builder that promotes economic partnerships and community development. But this weekend they’re doing something different to bring hope and solutions to the everyday people.
GREENVILLE, SC
Travel
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
FOX Carolina

Church to launch new mental health group

Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Modeling mentorship program in Anderson

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Major lane shift on I-85 S near Pelham Road exit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big changes are happening for drivers traveling along I-85 as crews make lane shifts for a major change to the interstate. For those driving near the Pelham Road exit on I-85 south from Spartanburg, you will start to see signs about a traffic shift. Lanes will start to shift all drivers right.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Friends share story of survival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amy Plexico works as a cashier at the Dollar Store on Buffalo W. Spring Hwy in Union. In January 2019 she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. “I had a hard time dealing with it, but God and my family, I made it through...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

GAME OF THE WEEK: Gaffney beats Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney picked up a 26-20 win in overtime against Spartanburg. The Indians led 12-3 at the end of the first half, Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter ran in a goal line touchdown to cut it to a two-point lead. Then a blocked punt was picked up and returned by the Vikings Christian Roberts for a touchdown giving the Vikings their first lead of the game, up 17-12.
GAFFNEY, SC

