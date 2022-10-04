ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Russ Explains Why He Doesn't Believe Rappers Are Being 'Blackballed'

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioDzp_0iLcmPtH00
Photo: Getty Images

There's been a lot of conversations about artists being purposely excluded in the music industry thanks to DaBaby . While some major artists believe the "Boogeyman" rapper's claims about him being blackballed, Russ seems to disagree.

On Monday, October 3, the independent rapper hit up his Instagram Story to offer his opinion about the conversations that are heating up across the Internet. Russ said that artists can't be blackballed if they still have WiFi, access to their social media accounts and all of their music up on streaming platforms. In essence, he said that fans are the ones with the real control over an artist's career.

“I just wanna give my two cents on something in my industry. No artist is blackballed,” Russ wrote. “Unless they cut off your Wi-Fi, remove your social media accounts and take your music off all the streaming platforms, you are not blackballed. If you are famous and can still tell your fans, ‘hey I’m putting out music,’ then you’re not blackballed.”

The conversation began after DaBaby alleged that he was being blackballed following the underwhelming first-week sales of his recent album Baby On Baby 2 . After venting his frustrations, other artists like Boosie Badazz and Meek Mill acknowledged the North Carolina native's claims and amplified his sentiments.

Find out what else Russ had to say by listening to The Breakfast Club's breakdown above.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Boosie Badazz Angrily Tells Kanye West To 'Dye His Face', Ye Responds

Boosie Badazz continues to slam Kanye West for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, and Ye has responded. On Friday, October 7, Drink Champs dropped the teaser for their upcoming episode featuring Boosie. In the brief clip, we can see the rapper-actor berating Ye for creating the shirts for his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris. He even repeats his previous request for Ye to dye his face white. The Louisiana native first told Ye to bleach his face by posting a photoshopped image of Kanye's with a Caucasian skin tone.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice. The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Russ
iHeartRadio

Diddy Denounces Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirts: 'It's Not A Joke'

Diddy is clarifying his stance on Kanye West's controversial t-shirts after he appeared to support Ye in his interview with The Breakfast Club. On Wednesday, October 5, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video in which he completely denounced the t-shirts with the problematic slogan. He still reveres the Donda rapper as a "free thinker" but he had to make sure people understand that he doesn't support the apparel and urged others not to buy it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rapper#Music Industry#The Breakfast Club
iHeartRadio

Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face

Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter. The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

MGK Covered Ed Sheeran In London, And The Crowd Couldn't Get Enough

Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" during an intimate show at Kingston's Pryzm nightclub, and the crowd went wild. The rapper-turned-rocker snuck the song into a medley he performed, which also included his songs "Why Are You Here," "Banyan Tree (interlude)," "Jawbreaker" and "Sid & Nancy.”
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy