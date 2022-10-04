Russ Explains Why He Doesn't Believe Rappers Are Being 'Blackballed'

Photo: Getty Images

There's been a lot of conversations about artists being purposely excluded in the music industry thanks to DaBaby . While some major artists believe the "Boogeyman" rapper's claims about him being blackballed, Russ seems to disagree.



On Monday, October 3, the independent rapper hit up his Instagram Story to offer his opinion about the conversations that are heating up across the Internet. Russ said that artists can't be blackballed if they still have WiFi, access to their social media accounts and all of their music up on streaming platforms. In essence, he said that fans are the ones with the real control over an artist's career.

“I just wanna give my two cents on something in my industry. No artist is blackballed,” Russ wrote. “Unless they cut off your Wi-Fi, remove your social media accounts and take your music off all the streaming platforms, you are not blackballed. If you are famous and can still tell your fans, ‘hey I’m putting out music,’ then you’re not blackballed.”



The conversation began after DaBaby alleged that he was being blackballed following the underwhelming first-week sales of his recent album Baby On Baby 2 . After venting his frustrations, other artists like Boosie Badazz and Meek Mill acknowledged the North Carolina native's claims and amplified his sentiments.



