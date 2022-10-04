ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

NJ.com

College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap

Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Roe powers Cherry Hill West over Triton - Football recap

Gary Roe ran for a pair of touchdowns, helping Cherry Hill West to a 21-7 victory over Triton in Runnemede on Friday night. Ben Secouler’s 34-yard touchdown reception from Jordon Gonzalez gave the Lions a 13-7 lead in the third quarter, and a one-yard plunge from Roe in the fourth extended the advantage to 19-7.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Orange over West Caldwell Tech - Boys soccer recap

Corey Yorke posted a goal and an assist to lead Orange past West Caldwell Tech 3-0 in West Caldwell. Orange (6-4) led 2-0 at the half and outshot West Caldwell Tech (4-6) 17-6 in the game. Jones Ca’moore and Emmanuel Clement also posted goals with Mark Rodriguez and Jairo Morocho...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
#Linus School Sports
NJ.com

No. 7. Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights defeats Lodi - Boys soccer recap

Sebastian Broncano had a goal and an assist as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Lodi 3-2 in Lodi. Hasbrouck Heights (3-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on as Lodi (3-7) outscored it 2-1 in the second half. Chihiro Suenaga and Evan Maloney also scored a goal. Leonit Karaqica netted...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap

Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

