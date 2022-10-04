Read full article on original website
College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap
Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Roe powers Cherry Hill West over Triton - Football recap
Gary Roe ran for a pair of touchdowns, helping Cherry Hill West to a 21-7 victory over Triton in Runnemede on Friday night. Ben Secouler’s 34-yard touchdown reception from Jordon Gonzalez gave the Lions a 13-7 lead in the third quarter, and a one-yard plunge from Roe in the fourth extended the advantage to 19-7.
Haddon Township defeats Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Sammy Farnham led Haddon Township with two goals past Burlington Township 5-1 in Westmont. Haddon Township (7-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to Sara Wiedeman and Farnham before outscoring Burlington Township 3-1 in the second half. Wiedeman also had two assists while Jamie Kozarski made seven...
Brayden Davis, strong defense help Seneca beat Moorestown to stay unbeaten in WJFL
When you take a look at the records for the last decade of Seneca football, there are not many seasons that have ended above .500. There have not been any that have started the way 2022 has for the Golden Eagles, who came into their road game Friday night at Moorestown still unbeaten through five games.
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Orange over West Caldwell Tech - Boys soccer recap
Corey Yorke posted a goal and an assist to lead Orange past West Caldwell Tech 3-0 in West Caldwell. Orange (6-4) led 2-0 at the half and outshot West Caldwell Tech (4-6) 17-6 in the game. Jones Ca’moore and Emmanuel Clement also posted goals with Mark Rodriguez and Jairo Morocho...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Football: QB Conquest breaks 2 records in Overbrook’s win over Pennsville
DeAngello Conquest threw six touchdown passes -- a school record -- to lead Overbrook to a 42-12 win over Pennsville in Pine Hills. Conquest tallied four scores in the first quarter and all six by halftime as Overbrook (4-3) built a 36-0 lead. He finished with a whopping 386 yards -- also a school record on 18 completions.
No. 7. Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Montville - Boys soccer recap
Etienne Groom and Aaron Casterlow scored one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Montville in Scotch Plains. Henrique Barbosa and Giovanni Marra added one assist each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which scored both goals in the second half. Patrick Ferrare scored Montville’s lone goal.
Stewart, King parlay big plays into rivalry win for Union - Football recap
Elijah Stewart and O’Malley King combined for five touchdowns - four of them 20 yards or more - to boost Union to a 41-7 victory over rival Elizabeth on Friday night in Union. King got the party started for the Farmers with 4:18 to go in the first, taking...
Hasbrouck Heights defeats Lodi - Boys soccer recap
Sebastian Broncano had a goal and an assist as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Lodi 3-2 in Lodi. Hasbrouck Heights (3-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on as Lodi (3-7) outscored it 2-1 in the second half. Chihiro Suenaga and Evan Maloney also scored a goal. Leonit Karaqica netted...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Football: Wallkill Valley rallies in fourth quarter to top Lenape Valley
Dylan Bonser threw four touchdown passes- including two in the fourth quarter- as Wallkill Valley scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-23 win over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Bonser completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards for Wallkill Valley (4-2), which notched its first win...
Field hockey recap: Schalick nips Delsea behind the efforts of Longo, Robbins
Sophia Longo assisted on the game-tying goal in the fourth quarter before netting the game-winner as Schalick edged Delsea, 2-1, Friday in Franklin Township. Korin Robbins scored the tying goal and assisted on the winner for the Cougars (6-3-1) who have won five in a row. Danielle Johnson scored for...
Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap
Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
Hillside strikes early and often, cruises by Johnson to secure division title
Behind a dominant offensive performance, Hillside streaked to another division title in the Big Central Conference on Friday night.
