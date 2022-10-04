Riverside Cemetery Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Leathers Retires, McIntire Named Tampico Village Clerk

After 12 years of service to Tampico, Village Clerk and Treasurer Kathy Leathers retired from her position during the Tampico Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night. Following a unanimous motion to appoint Jamie McIntire to fill the position, Leathers was presented with a necklace from the Village commemorating her retirement. Before departing the meeting she addressed the board saying, “You have an opportunity with several young people here. (working for the village) If you respect them and let them know they have value, they will stay here. There won’t be any stopping them. Thank you all for the respect and kindness over the years. It means a lot.”
TAMPICO, IL
aroundptown.com

Pastor Enters Pageant For Good Cause (photos)

Erie resident Tiffany Garcea wears many different hats. Some may know her as Pastor of Erie’s United Methodist Church. Some may know her when she’s wearing the hat of EP middle school cross country team assistant coach. Some may know her as founder of the non-profit Raising Hope. Still some may know her as “Joey’s better half” or when she’s wearing the hat of devoted mother and foster parent. Recently Tiffany added a new hat to her collection, the rather shiny one of pageant contestant. And if everything goes perfectly she will be adding another hat, or crown, as Ms. American Elegance Illinois.
ERIE, IL
aroundptown.com

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is Coming to Rock Falls in 2023

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be making a stop in Rock Falls next year. From August 31st to September 4th the traveling memorial will be set up at RB&W Park for all to experience. Spanning over 300 feet from end to end this traveling memorial helps bring the memorial in Washington D.C., to those who may not otherwise see it.
ROCK FALLS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Prophetstown, IL
Riverside, IL
Government
aroundptown.com

Weekend Events for Oct. 7th-9th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. October 8th Prophetstown will celebrate Harvest Days with many events such as arts and crafts, vendors, pumpkin painting, kids activities and more. Along with food vendors, local businesses will be offering special sales and activities. October 7th you are invited to a 1st...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown and Lyndon Holding Garage Sales This Weekend

Fall garage sales will be held beginning this Friday in Lyndon and Prophetstown. Prophetstown Proud has produced a map of some of the locations in and near the town. Pat’s Table will be selling their caramel pecan sticky buns from 8:00 to Noon in the horse shoe drive at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church to get your day off to a great start.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Harvest Days This Saturday

Harvest Days will fill Prophetstown’s Main Street and Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday for a day of crafts food and activities. This year Main Street will be closed to traffic between E. Railroad St. and Third St. starting at 6:00AM until approximately 5:00PM to accommodate vendors. The...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Cemetery Notice
aroundptown.com

Mountain Lion Spotted In Whiteside County

Over the past week sightings and trail camera video of a Mountain Lion in rural Whiteside County, near Morrison, have confirmed the presence of the animal according to Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker. “We are now aware of multiple sightings of an apparent mountain lion in the rural areas surrounding Morrison,” Booker said. “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received a lot of reports of mountain lions before this week,” Booker added.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Q985

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet

The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
aroundptown.com

Blessing Of The Animals (photos)

On Tuesday to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, Pastor Tiffany Garcea of the Erie United Methodist Church held a “Blessing of the Animals” at Heritage Park in Erie. St. Francis of Assisi is remembered for his love for animals and nature. “We bless animals...
ERIE, IL
wjol.com

U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
NEW LENOX, IL
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Demolition of Broadview expected in 2023; Galesburg expects court order in November

GALESBURG — The Broadview Inn & Suites is expected to be demolished by the spring of 2023, according to Galesburg’s interim city manager Wayne Carl. That estimate comes after Galesburg City Council unanimously voted in favor of hiring the Klingner & Associates architecture and engineering firm during a city council meeting Monday night, the next step in tearing down the building at 29 Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied

The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
MOLINE, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy