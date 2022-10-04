Riverside Cemetery Notice

Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Leathers Retires, McIntire Named Tampico Village Clerk
After 12 years of service to Tampico, Village Clerk and Treasurer Kathy Leathers retired from her position during the Tampico Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night. Following a unanimous motion to appoint Jamie McIntire to fill the position, Leathers was presented with a necklace from the Village commemorating her retirement. Before departing the meeting she addressed the board saying, “You have an opportunity with several young people here. (working for the village) If you respect them and let them know they have value, they will stay here. There won’t be any stopping them. Thank you all for the respect and kindness over the years. It means a lot.”
aroundptown.com
Pastor Enters Pageant For Good Cause (photos)
Erie resident Tiffany Garcea wears many different hats. Some may know her as Pastor of Erie’s United Methodist Church. Some may know her when she’s wearing the hat of EP middle school cross country team assistant coach. Some may know her as founder of the non-profit Raising Hope. Still some may know her as “Joey’s better half” or when she’s wearing the hat of devoted mother and foster parent. Recently Tiffany added a new hat to her collection, the rather shiny one of pageant contestant. And if everything goes perfectly she will be adding another hat, or crown, as Ms. American Elegance Illinois.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
aroundptown.com
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is Coming to Rock Falls in 2023
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be making a stop in Rock Falls next year. From August 31st to September 4th the traveling memorial will be set up at RB&W Park for all to experience. Spanning over 300 feet from end to end this traveling memorial helps bring the memorial in Washington D.C., to those who may not otherwise see it.
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Oct. 7th-9th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. October 8th Prophetstown will celebrate Harvest Days with many events such as arts and crafts, vendors, pumpkin painting, kids activities and more. Along with food vendors, local businesses will be offering special sales and activities. October 7th you are invited to a 1st...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown and Lyndon Holding Garage Sales This Weekend
Fall garage sales will be held beginning this Friday in Lyndon and Prophetstown. Prophetstown Proud has produced a map of some of the locations in and near the town. Pat’s Table will be selling their caramel pecan sticky buns from 8:00 to Noon in the horse shoe drive at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church to get your day off to a great start.
aroundptown.com
Harvest Days This Saturday
Harvest Days will fill Prophetstown’s Main Street and Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday for a day of crafts food and activities. This year Main Street will be closed to traffic between E. Railroad St. and Third St. starting at 6:00AM until approximately 5:00PM to accommodate vendors. The...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
aroundptown.com
Mountain Lion Spotted In Whiteside County
Over the past week sightings and trail camera video of a Mountain Lion in rural Whiteside County, near Morrison, have confirmed the presence of the animal according to Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker. “We are now aware of multiple sightings of an apparent mountain lion in the rural areas surrounding Morrison,” Booker said. “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received a lot of reports of mountain lions before this week,” Booker added.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
aroundptown.com
Blessing Of The Animals (photos)
On Tuesday to celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, Pastor Tiffany Garcea of the Erie United Methodist Church held a “Blessing of the Animals” at Heritage Park in Erie. St. Francis of Assisi is remembered for his love for animals and nature. “We bless animals...
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
aledotimesrecord.com
Demolition of Broadview expected in 2023; Galesburg expects court order in November
GALESBURG — The Broadview Inn & Suites is expected to be demolished by the spring of 2023, according to Galesburg’s interim city manager Wayne Carl. That estimate comes after Galesburg City Council unanimously voted in favor of hiring the Klingner & Associates architecture and engineering firm during a city council meeting Monday night, the next step in tearing down the building at 29 Public Square.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
