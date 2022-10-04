Riverside Cemetery Notice

After 12 years of service to Tampico, Village Clerk and Treasurer Kathy Leathers retired from her position during the Tampico Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday night. Following a unanimous motion to appoint Jamie McIntire to fill the position, Leathers was presented with a necklace from the Village commemorating her retirement. Before departing the meeting she addressed the board saying, “You have an opportunity with several young people here. (working for the village) If you respect them and let them know they have value, they will stay here. There won’t be any stopping them. Thank you all for the respect and kindness over the years. It means a lot.”

TAMPICO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO