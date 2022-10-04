ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Gold Holdings#Gold Mining#Treasury Securities#U S Gold#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Fed#British#The Bank Of England#Vap
AOL Corp

Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas

Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil

The BoE's emergency bond buying stopped $1 trillion from being lost in pension funds' investments. It's top governor said liability-driven investment strategies could have been left with deep losses. The BoE recently intervened in markets by buying $72 billion in bonds to fend off margin calls. The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
maritime-executive.com

Sweden Finds Evidence of "Gross Sabotage" at Nord Stream Sites

Sweden's Security Service has completed its investigation of the scene of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline leaks in the Swedish EEZ, and the results have strengthened suspicion of "gross sabotage." "The Security Police can state that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy