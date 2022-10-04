Read full article on original website
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
'Our currency, your problem': The dollar's surge to 20-year highs is causing headaches around the world, a Goldman FX chief says
The US dollar has soared to a 20-year high against other major currencies this year. Goldman Sachs' foreign-exchange research chief cited the Fed's rapid rate hikes as a key driver. Kamakshya Trivedi said the dollar could rise another 5% to 7% if US inflation proves stubborn. The US dollar has...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil
The BoE's emergency bond buying stopped $1 trillion from being lost in pension funds' investments. It's top governor said liability-driven investment strategies could have been left with deep losses. The BoE recently intervened in markets by buying $72 billion in bonds to fend off margin calls. The Bank of England...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
maritime-executive.com
Sweden Finds Evidence of "Gross Sabotage" at Nord Stream Sites
Sweden's Security Service has completed its investigation of the scene of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline leaks in the Swedish EEZ, and the results have strengthened suspicion of "gross sabotage." "The Security Police can state that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
