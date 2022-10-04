Read full article on original website
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
Girls soccer recap: Millville snaps streak of 6 games without a win vs. Hammonton
Chelsea Dobrosky and Julia Thompson each netted a pair of goals as Millville blanked Hammonton Friday in Millville, 4-0. The Thunderbolts (4-4-2) won for the first time in six games. Sadie Drozdowski added an assist as Gabby Wheatly made two saves for the shutout. Hammonton fell to 2-9-1. The N.J....
Sterling ties No. 13 Eastern - Girls soccer recap
Eastern, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Sterling played to a 1-1 tie in Somerdale. Madison Sims made 11 saves for Sterling (9-0-1), which got a goal in the first half by Bridget Dickson. Lily Burt scored a first half goal for Eastern (11-1-2), while Ava Clark made...
Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Roe powers Cherry Hill West over Triton - Football recap
Gary Roe ran for a pair of touchdowns, helping Cherry Hill West to a 21-7 victory over Triton in Runnemede on Friday night. Ben Secouler’s 34-yard touchdown reception from Jordon Gonzalez gave the Lions a 13-7 lead in the third quarter, and a one-yard plunge from Roe in the fourth extended the advantage to 19-7.
Brayden Davis, strong defense help Seneca beat Moorestown to stay unbeaten in WJFL
When you take a look at the records for the last decade of Seneca football, there are not many seasons that have ended above .500. There have not been any that have started the way 2022 has for the Golden Eagles, who came into their road game Friday night at Moorestown still unbeaten through five games.
Girls soccer recap: Wokocha tallies two goals as Absegami takes down Bridgeton
Chiamaka Wokocha netted two goals and an assist to allow Absegami to eclipse Bridgeton Friday in Absegami, 7-1. Maya Scannell, Ella Hayek, Shyna Kataria, Maddie Pratt and Adamaris Rodriguez also scored for the Braves (4-4) who halted a two-game losing streak. Adelina Wilks had the lone tally for the Bulldogs...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Football: QB Conquest breaks 2 records in Overbrook’s win over Pennsville
DeAngello Conquest threw six touchdown passes -- a school record -- to lead Overbrook to a 42-12 win over Pennsville in Pine Hills. Conquest tallied four scores in the first quarter and all six by halftime as Overbrook (4-3) built a 36-0 lead. He finished with a whopping 386 yards -- also a school record on 18 completions.
Pemberton ties Lakewood - Field hockey recap
It was a goalie duel in Lakewood as Pemberton tied Lakewood 0-0. Mayah Diamond made 20 saves for Pemberton (3-5-1) while Amy Krysa recorded nine for Lakewood (0-7-1). Lakewood outshot Pemberton 10-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Florence rallies to defeat Palmyra 24-19 in key WJFL Classic Division matchup
The ghosts of past Florence successes roared Friday night and for a few minutes it seemed like the Flashes’ game with Palmyra was back at “The Pit,” Florence’s famous and infamous home field of legend. That’s because the Flashes mounted the kind of comeback that made...
Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap
Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
Sharp sparks ground attack as Millville football bounces back at Shawnee
It is a good thing Naeem Sharp has great vision, because he is so hard to see. The Millville junior running back slashed, powered and sprinted through the Shawnee defense for 125 yards to lead the Thunderbolts to a 21-10 West Jersey Football League American Division win in Medford.
Football: Burns racks up six TDs as Holy Spirit rolls past Vineland
Sean Burns scored six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to lead Holy Spirit in a 50-14 win over Vineland, in Vineland. Holy Spirit (6-1) led 21-10 at the half and went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Gavin Roman, Emmet Kane and Jayden Llanos had receiving touchdowns...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
