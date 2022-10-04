ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, NJ

NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling ties No. 13 Eastern - Girls soccer recap

Eastern, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Sterling played to a 1-1 tie in Somerdale. Madison Sims made 11 saves for Sterling (9-0-1), which got a goal in the first half by Bridget Dickson. Lily Burt scored a first half goal for Eastern (11-1-2), while Ava Clark made...
SOMERDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Roe powers Cherry Hill West over Triton - Football recap

Gary Roe ran for a pair of touchdowns, helping Cherry Hill West to a 21-7 victory over Triton in Runnemede on Friday night. Ben Secouler’s 34-yard touchdown reception from Jordon Gonzalez gave the Lions a 13-7 lead in the third quarter, and a one-yard plunge from Roe in the fourth extended the advantage to 19-7.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Pemberton ties Lakewood - Field hockey recap

It was a goalie duel in Lakewood as Pemberton tied Lakewood 0-0. Mayah Diamond made 20 saves for Pemberton (3-5-1) while Amy Krysa recorded nine for Lakewood (0-7-1). Lakewood outshot Pemberton 10-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan over St. John Vianney- Football recap

Raritan scored a touchdown in the final minutes to earn a 36-33 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Raritan led, 29-26 going into the fourth quarter, before St. John Vianney scored late in the fourth to take a 33-29 lead. But in the final minute, Raritan scored to take a 36-33 lead and held on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
