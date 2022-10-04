ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Washington State vs. USC Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 6

USC has taken care of business to date as it gets into the treacherous part of their schedule. The Trojans are one of the most star studded teams in college football and play host to one of the most overachieving teams in the country to date in the 4-1 Washington State Cougars. Wazzu went to Madison and beat Wisconsin, nearly stunned Oregon and took care of business against Cal last weekend. Can they match the firepower of USC on Saturday night with Utah on deck for Lincoln Riley's group?
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy