USC has taken care of business to date as it gets into the treacherous part of their schedule. The Trojans are one of the most star studded teams in college football and play host to one of the most overachieving teams in the country to date in the 4-1 Washington State Cougars. Wazzu went to Madison and beat Wisconsin, nearly stunned Oregon and took care of business against Cal last weekend. Can they match the firepower of USC on Saturday night with Utah on deck for Lincoln Riley's group?

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO