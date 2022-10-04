ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen made a mental note after seeing receiver Gabe Davis have a bounce in his step a day earlier during the Buffalo Bills’ final walk-through session before facing the Steelers. Perhaps, the quarterback hoped, Davis was finally over any lingering issues of an ankle injury that had limited him over the past three weeks. Three snaps into what became a 38-3 rout of the Steelers is all it took for Allen to prove his instinct correct. Facing third-and-10, and backed up at his 2, Allen aired a pass deep down the middle, which Davis caught in stride for a game-opening 98-yard touchdown.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO