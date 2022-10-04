After a rough 1-4 start to their 2022 campaign, the Chapman Fighting Irish will look to right the ship in a mad scramble for .500 ahead of a week nine playoff game. While it would be easy to dismiss Chapman on paper, the Irish have been steadily building throughout a gauntlet of a schedule as their youth get to grips with the speed of the Friday night lights.

CHAPMAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO