Salina, KS

Salina Post

Bulldogs looks to flip the script after rocky start

Despite opening their 2022 campaign at 0-5, the Bennington Bulldogs remain optimistic about the progress they’ve seen and will look to put the pieces together in the final three games of the season. “This team has made steady improvement in key areas throughout the year, especially on that offensive...
BENNINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Trojans remain atop Class 2A heading into the home stretch

After making the drop to Class 2A, the Southeast of Saline Trojans haven’t missed a beat, marching out to a 5-0 start with a point differential of +144. SES has been ranked as the #1 team in 2A since the preseason rankings were released and show no signs of relinquishing that title with a pair of wins over tough 3A teams in #5 Rock Creek and Clay Center.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina, KS
Football
City
Salina, KS
City
Brookville, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Salina, KS
Sports
Salina Post

After weathering the early-season storm Chapman looks to right the ship

After a rough 1-4 start to their 2022 campaign, the Chapman Fighting Irish will look to right the ship in a mad scramble for .500 ahead of a week nine playoff game. While it would be easy to dismiss Chapman on paper, the Irish have been steadily building throughout a gauntlet of a schedule as their youth get to grips with the speed of the Friday night lights.
CHAPMAN, KS
Salina Post

Abilene ambition growing through unexpected program pivot

After wallowing through three-straight winless seasons, the Abilene Cowboys have arrived on the 4A scene in style and will head into the home stretch of the 2022 season with a confident 3-2 record. “The best thing we’ve seen in these first five weeks is how hard our guys play,” Abilene...
ABILENE, KS
Person
Marshall Johnson
Hutch Post

Haven man injured in motorcycle accident

NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
NICKERSON, KS
mcpcity.com

City awarded grant for Northview project

McPHERSON — The City of McPherson is excited to announce it has received a fifth Transportation Alternative grant for completion of Phase II of the Northview 10-foot trail project. The grant award — in the amount of $856,351 — was announced Thursday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The grant...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
#Ell Saline Cardinals
Salina Post

Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Cyber bullying: Photos of Hoisington student undressing in locker room

BARTON COUNTY —The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
HOISINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Shaw's 'ReConsider' now open at Salina Art Center; reception Friday

Found and fabricated objects from a family farm are the focus of the current exhibition at the Salina Art Center. Frank Shaw's ReConsider is scheduled to be on display through Dec. 31 at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Holyrood woman hospitalized after SUV, pickup crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Infiniti QX80 driven by Ernest D. Jezek, 64, Holyrood, was eastbound on Avenue Q three miles north of Holyrood. The driver failed to yield and struck...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend

Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

