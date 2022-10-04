Read full article on original website
Mustangs stampede to 3-2 start behind top-tier offense
With one of the most explosive offensive units in the state, the Salina Central Mustangs have raced out of the gates to a 3-2 start in 2022, and will look to build on that momentum down the home stretch. Through five weeks of the regular season, the Mustangs boast the...
Down but not out, the Cougars look to claw their way back in 2022
Some seasons feel like a bad dream that you just can’t wake up from. Before the Salina South Cougars ever set foot on the football field in 2022 the team was already without four key three-year starters. Among these cornerstones was projected starting quarterback Weston Fries, who found out...
Bulldogs looks to flip the script after rocky start
Despite opening their 2022 campaign at 0-5, the Bennington Bulldogs remain optimistic about the progress they’ve seen and will look to put the pieces together in the final three games of the season. “This team has made steady improvement in key areas throughout the year, especially on that offensive...
Trojans remain atop Class 2A heading into the home stretch
After making the drop to Class 2A, the Southeast of Saline Trojans haven’t missed a beat, marching out to a 5-0 start with a point differential of +144. SES has been ranked as the #1 team in 2A since the preseason rankings were released and show no signs of relinquishing that title with a pair of wins over tough 3A teams in #5 Rock Creek and Clay Center.
After weathering the early-season storm Chapman looks to right the ship
After a rough 1-4 start to their 2022 campaign, the Chapman Fighting Irish will look to right the ship in a mad scramble for .500 ahead of a week nine playoff game. While it would be easy to dismiss Chapman on paper, the Irish have been steadily building throughout a gauntlet of a schedule as their youth get to grips with the speed of the Friday night lights.
Abilene ambition growing through unexpected program pivot
After wallowing through three-straight winless seasons, the Abilene Cowboys have arrived on the 4A scene in style and will head into the home stretch of the 2022 season with a confident 3-2 record. “The best thing we’ve seen in these first five weeks is how hard our guys play,” Abilene...
Gridiron Glory: Don't forget to make your picks for Week 5!
Week 5 of Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest begins Thursday night! Have you made your picks?. The Week 5 prize is four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. To get to the registration page, click here. Register today and prove that you have what it takes to win...
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
Haven man injured in motorcycle accident
NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
mcpcity.com
City awarded grant for Northview project
McPHERSON — The City of McPherson is excited to announce it has received a fifth Transportation Alternative grant for completion of Phase II of the Northview 10-foot trail project. The grant award — in the amount of $856,351 — was announced Thursday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The grant...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
Cyber bullying: Photos of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
BARTON COUNTY —The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
Shaw's 'ReConsider' now open at Salina Art Center; reception Friday
Found and fabricated objects from a family farm are the focus of the current exhibition at the Salina Art Center. Frank Shaw's ReConsider is scheduled to be on display through Dec. 31 at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
WIBW
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
Holyrood woman hospitalized after SUV, pickup crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Infiniti QX80 driven by Ernest D. Jezek, 64, Holyrood, was eastbound on Avenue Q three miles north of Holyrood. The driver failed to yield and struck...
🎥: Two car crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd Friday morning
Just after 9:00 am Friday morning, a two vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd, near Vista Drive-In. According to the Riley County Police Department, two Nissan Altimas were involved in the crash. Riley County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene as mutual aid. No one...
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend
Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
