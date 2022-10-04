Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
Former Hampton University tennis player passes away in plane crash
A former Hampton University tennis player has passed away while two current students are attempting to recover. The post Former Hampton University tennis player passes away in plane crash appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steeple ripped off of the Galilee Church in Virginia Beach is sitting in a new spot Thursday morning. Remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked it off the roof and wedged it between the church and Holly Hill Apartments. Reverend Andrew Buchanan with Galilee Church couldn’t...
Tickets now on sale for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 15, 2021. The dazzling holiday light display at Nauticus is back for another year, and this time, it has exciting new additions. "Winterfest on the Wisconsin" tickets are now on...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Hokie Bugfest in Viriginia Beach has activities, contests, seed giveaways
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension's "Hokie Bugfest" is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend, and it's bringing lots of creepy-crawly fun with it. The festival is really a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day for families, complete with crafts, activities, youth contests, and seed...
VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted
As people work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some special pups here in Hampton Roads are hoping you'll make them a part of your lives.
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites Opens in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers' comfort and value while away from home.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Va. firefighter volunteering in Fla. says damage is among the worst he's seen
Henrico Fire Captain Mark Cumashot is in Florida with Virginia Task Force Two, an urban search and rescue team.
13newsnow.com
New Virginia Beach traffic lanes finished near Witchduck exit of I-264 East
The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
Virginia Lottery announces first $50 scratcher ticket
The $50 scratcher game is the first scratcher in Virginia Lottery history to carry that price point and individuals will be able to earn up to $5 million in the new game.
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is currently served by 13 Amtrak regional and national trains that connect 21 rail stations. The system in the Commonwealth is one of the best revenue generators of its size for Amtrak. The problem is, it could be better. There’s a lack of east-to-west routes...
Hampton U students injured, Flight instructor dead after crash at NN airport
A small plane crashed at the Newport News/ Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News on Thursday.
How much Virginians tip at restaurants
When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
Want to know when fall colors will peak in Virginia? We've got you covered.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is a science explainer on why leaves change colors from October 16, 2019. As the air becomes crisp and we begin to pull out our seasonal sweaters, we're reminded that fall has returned here in Virginia. If you're trying to pinpoint...
Newport News man stopped with gun in Richmond International Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was stopped with a gun in Richmond International Airport on Monday. Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said he had a handgun in his carry-on bag, and it triggered the alarm in the security x-ray machine. Farbstein...
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
