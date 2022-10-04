Read full article on original website
2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch Families Honored
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners recognized 15 Wyoming families this year as 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honorees. Each year, the Wyoming Centennial Farm & Ranch Program recognizes families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer. More than 300 families have been honored through the program since it was re-established in 2006.
Letter to the Editor - Local Courage Award Winner
My name is Lisa Jerde Spillman and my husband's name is Paul Spillman. Our son Atticus is a Senior at Central High School in Cheyenne. He is being awarded the Courage Award tomorrow in Casper by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Intermountain Wyoming. Atticus said I could let you...
“Wings Over Wyoming” - STIHL grant to improve pollinator projects
Wyoming State Parks has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Hearts of STIHL Program, receiving $20,000 towards pollinator projects to be implemented in 2023. STIHL Inc. selected six projects, representing the six state park regions, to fund sustainable, conservation, or environmental education programs. The agency will be instituting...
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council
Bureau seeks broad spectrum of nominees to help improve public land management nationwide. The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Wyoming.
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey
Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Jackson Wyoming Deer Hunt Area
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Wyoming’s Deer Hunt Area 155. The disease was detected in a hunter-harvest buck mule deer in September. Deer Hunt Area 155 is in the Jackson Region and is bordered by two areas that previously...
Kenneth R. Alarid
Kenneth R. Alarid, 59, of Cheyenne peacefully passed away October 5, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born November 16, 1962, in Fort Collins, CO to Ralph, Sr. and Mary Alarid. He married Kitty McGee on May 11, 1985, in Fort Collins. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a rancher.
Vince Bodiford, Cheyenne Post owner is now also CEO of national TV network
Vince Bodiford, the founder and publisher of The Cheyenne Post, is now also leading a national news broadcast network, as CEO of NEWSnet and its parent company, Bridge Media Networks. The start-up broadcast company is backed by 5-hour ENERGY owner Manoj Bhargava. NEWSnet is a 24-hour news network that focuses...
The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming Seeks Feedback on Proposed Oil and Gas Lease Sale
In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, Bureau of Land Management Wyoming started a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. The parcels the BLM will analyze, as well as maps and...
Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne Updates, Work Session
The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, October 7, at noon. The work session aims to receive project updates on the 15th Street railroad experience, Belvoir Ranch, merging information from Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, year-to-date data, and the previous year’s successes. The meeting is available...
Authors Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear to Headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s Annual Booklovers Bash
On Friday, October 21, New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists Kathleen O’Neal Gear and W. Michael Gear will headline Laramie County Library Foundation’s annual Booklovers Bash. Winners of the Mountain Plains Library Association’s “Literary Contribution Award,” and the “Owen Wister Award” for lifetime achievement in western literature, and authors of 84 novels with over 18 million copies printed worldwide, the Gears have created captivating stories, both fiction and nonfiction, that capture their uniquely detailed understanding of history and archaeology.
Get Medicare Part D Questions Answered
If you need help understanding the basics of Medicare Part D AARP Wyoming volunteer Nancy Drummond can help. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, Drummond will host a free webinar on Medicare Part D. The webinar is free, but does require you register online for this specific webinar at Medicare...
Senior Center Lunch Menu - Week Beginning October 7, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table. Friday, October 7. Fish sandwich, fries, carrots, garden salad, apples. Saturday, October 8.
