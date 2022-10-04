Read full article on original website
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
aroundosceola.com
Ian Update: East Lake Toho has peaked; boil water notices for certain addresses
During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the water managers said water rise on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud appears to have peaked, and that the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee appears to be slowing down as well. SFWMD said lake levels at Lake Mary...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Shares Hurricane Ian Update, Says Local Lakes are Cresting
State water managers shared with Osceola officials on Thursday that East Lake Tohopekaliga appears to have peaked. During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), it was reported that rising levels have stalled with an indication of gradual recession in East Lake Toho. Additionally, the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga appears to be slowing down. In the coming days, SFWMD will monitor levels closely to determine when the western lake has reached its peak.
Supply drive for Orange County residents being evacuated out of apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, along with other organizations, held a supply drive in an Orange county neighborhood Friday, to help about 200 families now being forced out of Cypress Landing Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The complex suffered...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
click orlando
City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers
COCOA, Fla. – Since he was sworn in last year, the city of Cocoa says Chief Evander Collier has helped reduce crime and led a more diverse police force. But a report from July says the city’s first Black police chief was investigated for racial comments to two of his officers.
Bay News 9
Funeral services announced for Polk Deputy Blane Lane
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced funeral arrangements for the 21-year-old deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday when he was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy while serving a warrant in Polk City. What You Need To Know. Funeral for...
WESH
Good Samaritan Village residents told to find other housing arrangements after flooding
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez, who lived at Good Samaritan Village with her mother, said the senior living community has been sending them updates, but one of the latest updates has been one of the hardest to hear. It tells them to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. “It’s...
850wftl.com
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
fox35orlando.com
Orlando apartment complex to pay over $260k for alleged discrimination
An Orlando apartment complex has been ordered to pay $265,000 to resolve allegations that they discriminated against families with children in violation of the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday. The DOJ said Concord Court at Creative Villages Partners LTD., Concord Management LTD., reportedly imposed unlawful...
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
WESH
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
Bay News 9
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Council on Aging Closes Special Needs Shelter, Returns to Normal Service for the Osceola Community
The Osceola Council on Aging opened its doors as an Emergency Special Needs Shelter on Tuesday, September 27th at 2:00 pm in anticipation of Hurricane Ian passing through Central Florida. While in operation, the Council on Aging provided shelter for over 100 Osceola County special needs residents. The massive amount...
floridapolitics.com
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee
Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
fox35orlando.com
'In good health': Orlando police locate girl reported missing on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have located a missing girl who is said to be in good health. a. Rosalyn Rodriguez was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3 p.m. via text.
click orlando
Mom arrested after calling in bomb threat at University Park Elementary, deputies say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A mother who was upset with a school resource deputy faces charges after calling in a bomb threat at University Park Elementary School, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, on Wednesday after the threat against the school caused students...
