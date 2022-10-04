ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

John Stark
4d ago

of course he does, the illegals and criminals are all voting for him as well as thousands of voters who are not able or allowed to vote.

3
Related
indypolitics.org

Indy Politics Polling

Indy Politics speaks with pollster Andrew Weissert of ARW Strategies on the recent poll he conducted. We look at the US Senate, the Secretary of State, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. We also looked at the impact of abortion on the midterm elections and marijuana legalization. Each Leon-Tailored...
MARION COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
MARION COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Indiana Issues TV – Episode 61

On this month’s edition of Indiana Issues TV, we look at the recent controversies regarding Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales and we look at polling done by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies in the U.S. Senate race and the Secretary of State. We also polled abortion’s impact...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation

Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
The Exponent

City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations

More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Holcomb
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#Arw Strategies#Republicans#Independents
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

