FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Red Wolf Exhibit is back at Mill Mountain ZooCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke and introduces QuinceañeraCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley remembers Loretta LynnCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WHSV
Roadside maintenance in Rockbridge County causes delays
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 in the County of Rockbridge at mile marker 195.6, motorists can expect potential delays in this area from Oct. 5, at 2:50 p.m. until Oct. 6, at 4:00 a.m. due to roadside maintenance. The north right shoulder is closed. This is a developing...
WSET
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. cleared on I-81 south
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting backups on Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash is located at mile marker 139.3 in the area of Stonegate. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. VDOT reports backups are approximately 3.5...
WDBJ7.com
Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on efforts to expand broadband internet access in the area. Pittsylvania County partnered with RiverStreet Networks last year to extend fiber-to-the-home internet access to unserved areas in the county. Phase one of the project involves a $75 million fiber network that...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
wallstreetwindow.com
Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Amtrak passenger numbers are way up from pre-pandemic
State passenger rail officials are pronouncing the second daily Amtrak round-trip to Roanoke a clear success — with numbers to show it — less than three months after its arrival. The additional service started operations July 11th, and in August, more than 28,000 rode the two trains between Roanoke and Washington D.C. That number is up almost 44% from the same month in 2019. The percentage increase over the last three years tops any other state-supported Amtrak service to Richmond, Newport News or Norfolk. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need
Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff. Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month. “The last thing we want to do is...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Planning Commission approves permits for Halesford Harbour projects in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February 2019, Stewart Garland acquired Halesford Harbour, and in 2021, Garland acquired the 15942 Moneta Road parcel. Now, Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC is working to obtain two special use permits make significant changes to the areas. A public hearing went before the Bedford...
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia
PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson
This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
WSLS
Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours
ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
wfirnews.com
What to do with former Ramada Inn property? Survey open
The demolition of the Ramada Inn and Conference Center has been underway since late August. Roanoke City Leaders have set up a survey for residents to help determine what to put in that space where a building cannot be built again due to it being a flood plain. The survey will be open until at least the end of the month. Click HERE to fill out the survey.
