Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Children's Hospital already admitting child flu patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Norton Children's Hospital admitted four patients with the flu last week, compared with none at the same point last year. Flu hospitalizes thousands of children across the U.S. every...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Computer connectivity issues impacting Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- System-wide computer issues impacted Norton Healthcare on Wednesday. Spokeswoman Maggie Roetker, "On Wednesday morning, we began experiencing computer connectivity issues throughout the system. This is a hardware issue and is not the result of a cyberattack," she said in a statement. Roetker said medical care was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville's east end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville. LMPD says it happened around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be "a non-life-threatening injury."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY

