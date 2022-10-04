Read full article on original website
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
Sullivan University students celebrate the start of Physician Assistants Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marked the beginning of Physician Assistants Week across the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation that the week-long celebration would run this year from Oct. 6-12. Sullivan University PA students kicked off the week with a luncheon and games. There are 160,000 PAs working...
Norton Children's Hospital already admitting child flu patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Norton Children's Hospital admitted four patients with the flu last week, compared with none at the same point last year. Flu hospitalizes thousands of children across the U.S. every...
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway to be announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Bullitt County elementary school mourning loss of custodian who died on the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools is morning the loss of one of their own. Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said Michele Richardson, a nighttime custodian at Overdale Elementary School, was working Wednesday night when she died. "Our hearts go out to her family and to our students and...
Computer connectivity issues impacting Norton Healthcare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- System-wide computer issues impacted Norton Healthcare on Wednesday. Spokeswoman Maggie Roetker, "On Wednesday morning, we began experiencing computer connectivity issues throughout the system. This is a hardware issue and is not the result of a cyberattack," she said in a statement. Roetker said medical care was...
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
Miniature hometown hero banners in Jeffersontown honor 2 brothers known as 'Spaghetti and Meatball'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now. A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's...
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville's east end
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville. LMPD says it happened around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be "a non-life-threatening injury."
Local business owners willing to deal with construction on Bardstown Road to see future improvement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project will shut down the heart of the Highlands beginning this weekend. Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, a busy stretch of Bardstown Road will be closed during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14. The road itself is...
Louisville jail director responds to scathing report of Metro Corrections' safety and security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of Louisville Metro Corrections responded Friday to a scathing report from a consulting firm and calls from the American Civil Liberties Union for the jail to to end its health care contract. Director Jerry Collins said the jail is a work in progress, and...
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
