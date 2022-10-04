Read full article on original website
Dixon High School shooter to spend 30 years behind bars
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday. After being deemed not fit for trial in both 2018 and 2019, Milby plead guilty earlier this year to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Toward […]
Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
WIFR
Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
WIFR
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a […]
WIFR
Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation. Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.
Rockford drug dealer sentenced to federal prison
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of a drug dealing operation in Rockford. Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017. The individuals arrested […]
Police seize AR-15, guns, drugs in arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street. Inside the home, police […]
Dixon man charged with arson
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
Patrick Pursley rejects settlement offer in wrongful conviction lawsuit against city of Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford man who spent a quarter century behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has rejected a settlement offer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit he filed against the city of Rockford and the Illinois State Police. After he was acquitted of murder in 2019, Patrick Pursley filed a wrongful […]
WIFR
Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi arrested for home invasion, battery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday. Loves Park Police responded to 3700 block of Gray Fox Run around 10:59 p.m. in reference to an Order of Protection, according to the department. The caller, Nicolosi’s wife, stated that her husband was at the house battering her boyfriend. She […]
WIFR
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
3 teens arrested after stolen car chase
Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
