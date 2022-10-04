ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
OREGON, IL
WIFR

31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Dixon, IL
Dixon, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being the head of a drug dealing operation in Rockford. Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017. The individuals arrested […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man charged with arson

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
DIXON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cold Case: Lottie Flowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call.  There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 teens arrested after stolen car chase

Police arrested three kids after officers chased a stolen car in Bettendorf on Sunday. This was at the intersection of Grant and 6th streets. Bettendorf Police used spike strips to stop the car. They say the car was stolen in Davenport. Police caught two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy.
BETTENDORF, IA

