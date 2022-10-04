ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Council to interview six people to fill vacant alder seat

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat.

The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.

The City of Madison opened applications to fill Halverson’s seat in the days following his resignation. On Tuesday, city officials said they received resumes from six applicants.

The Common Council Executive Committee will meet on October 20 to interview the six candidates and recommend one to the Common Council. The new interim District 17 alder will be appointed on October 25 and will serve until April 18, 2023.

The six applicants to become interim District 17 Alder are:

  • Joe Clausius, who served as District 17 Alder from 2007-2015
  • Blake J. Duren, who is a member of the South Central Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service Board of Directors
  • Sabrina Madison, the founder and CEO of the Progress Center for Black Women
  • Anne Murphy-Lom, who has worked in various roles at UW since 2001 including associate director of human resources for the General Library System
  • William (Bill) Turnquest, who has worked with local fire and EMS agencies since 2005
  • Amy Zabransky, a volunteer coordinator for the state Board on Aging and Long-Term Care

