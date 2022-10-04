Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
streetwisereports.com
Explorer Raises CA$3M To Advance Nevada Gold Project
Gold and copper exploration company Zacapa Resources Ltd. (ZACA:TSX.V) recently announced that it successfully lined up financing for up to CA$3,000,000 via an unbrokered private placement which is scheduled to close within a few days. The company expects to utilize about two-thirds of the amount raised to fund its upcoming drill program at its South Bullfrog gold property located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
maritime-executive.com
NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea
The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
streetwisereports.com
Expert Shares Three Stocks He Believes Are of 'Great Value'
Has gold bottomed? It is possible, but it appears today it is retreating from its resistance area. We need a solid break above $1740 for more proof the bottom is in, which would also break the downtrend. A good thing we got stopped out of most of our gold stocks...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Target Price 10 Times Current
Atai Life Sciences NV (ATAI:NASDAQ) began testing VLS-01, its buccal formulation of synthetic DMT, or dimethyltryptamine, in the clinic in a Phase 1 trial, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst, Dr. Elemer Piros, in an October 5, 2022 research note. Atai offers investors significant potential return, given its current share price...
streetwisereports.com
SPEY:CSE;SPEYF:OTC;2JS:FRA
10/6/2022 – Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022. 10/4/2022 – SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. 9/28/2022 – SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION. 9/16/2022 – SPEY RESOURCES...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
streetwisereports.com
Biotech Co.'s Drug Showing 'Early Signs of Benefit'
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR:NASDAQ) finished enrolling enough patients for the required interim analysis in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial, and results of the impending review are expected in Q1/23, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Elemer Piros in an October 5, 2022 research note. This biopharma is developing therapeutics to...
streetwisereports.com
US Firm Teams up With Leading Pharma Co. To Delay T1D Onset
Biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB:NASDAQ), which is working to develop medicines that are able to seek out autoimmunity early to intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening diseases, yesterday announced that "the company has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S., part of Sanofi SA (SNY:NYSE), for the launch of Provention's lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab."
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
streetwisereports.com
Metamaterials Co. Works To Safeguard Cash From Counterfeiters
Nova Scotia-based nanotech company Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT:NASDAQ; MMAX:CSE; MMAT:FSE) has been awarded US$4.3 million in purchase orders to develop anti-counterfeiting measures for a confidential G10 central bank customer. It's part of an agreement with the bank for a maximum of US$41.5 million in orders over up to five years....
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
The US’s first utility-scale renewable energy triple threat is online in Oregon
This is the first development of the three technologies in action on this scale in the US. Portland General ElectricThe rare combination of solar, wind, and battery storage should hopefully soon be more common.
